Let's agree, Indian cuisine is way too versatile for us to cover in one lifetime. You find more than one culinary variation in almost every region and sub-region you visit. Each of these dishes has unique characteristics, making the food culture of India one of the most popular topics of discussion in the world of gastronomy. In this article, we will highlight a few such regional and sub-regional recipes that are simple, flavourful, and hold a constant spot in almost every household. While North Indians refer to it as bharta, people in Bihar call it chokha. Then in Bengal, you will find some similar dishes that are referred to as makha (or bata). That's not all. These dishes have a link with Asamese pitika as well. Let's elucidate further.

What Are The Similarities Between Bharta, Chokha, Makha And Pitika?

As mentioned, Indian cuisine is as versatile as its culture. But what unites it all is the commonality between the dishes. And one of the best instances of the same is this mishmash delight, called bharta or chokha or bata or pitika.





It is vegetables, roasted or boiled and mixed with oil, onion, chilli, and some basic spices. Some enjoy these delicacies with rice, while some pair them with roti and paratha. In Bihar, you will find these delicacies being served with ghee-laden litti. We curated a list of some of the most popular bharta/chokha/bata recipes from across India that you should try.

Also Read: 5 Bihari Chicken Recipes That'll Make You Forget Litti Chokha

5 Popular Bharta And Chokha Recipes To Pair With Your Meal:

1. Aloo chokha:

To put it simply, it is a desi-style mashed potato made with some simple kitchen spices. A popular dish in Bengal, Bihar, Assam and various other states, aloo chokha is also referred to as aloo makha, aloo pitika, and more. While some enjoy having it simply with ghee, salt, and green chilli, some add raw onions to it. Then there's a variation where you fry the onions with some spices and cook the boiled and mashed potatoes with them. Find here a soulful recipe for aloo chokha.

2. Baingan bharta:

This is probably the most accepted recipe for eggplant in India. And this is why, it finds unique variations in almost every region. In Punjab, baingan is roasted, peeled and cooked with tomato, onion, chilli, cumin, coriander and more. Whereas, in Bengal and Bihar the roasted baingan is mixed with raw onion, tomato, chilli, coriander leaves and most importantly, mustard oil for added flavours. Here, it is called baingan chokha. We got you baingan bharta and baingan chokha recipes for you to try.

3. Tomato chokha:

A tangy delicacy, tomato chokha is desi-style salsa made with roasted tomato, garlic, green chillies, roasted jeera powder and more. You can have it with paratha, roti, or litti and also pair it as a condiment with dal-chawal, khichdi and more. Click here for the recipe.

4. Kalonji bharta:

A dish, widely consumed in Bengal, it is a spicy mix of kalonji (nigella seeds), garlic, red chilli, salt and mustard oil. This bharta has a paste-like consistency and tastes delicious when paired with steamed rice. The fact that it is super healthy and keeps you warm during the winter gives the dish an additional edge. Click here for the recipe.

5. Lauki bharta:

If you have been avoiding lauki for a meal, then here's a perfect dish that you must try. This lauki bharta is made using charred bottle gourd, mixed with spices and sauteed to perfection. You can pair it with paratha and relish. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have these delicious household recipes handy, we suggest trying them soon for a flavourful meal. Do let us know which one you liked the most.