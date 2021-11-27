During winters, what we crave most is a cup of nicely brewed coffee. No amount of coffee is enough during the bone-chilling cold wave that sweeps the Indian plains and hills in the months of December and January, every year. There are several benefits of drinking coffee during these months. It keeps us warm and heats up the body instantly. But it also immediately energizes people facing a dull day at work, allowing them to plow through their workload quickly and efficiently.





Besides caffeine, which protects and rejuvenates the skin against the Sun's harmful UV rays, coffee also contains a host of vital nutrients and vitamins, including B2 and B5, to keep the body healthy and fit against bugs and viruses that often cause coughing and sneezing. Here are five ways in which you can have your coffee this winter. These recipes will keep you kicked up and also break the monotony of drinking the same coffee every day.





5 Best Coffee Recipes For The Winters

All you need is a double espresso and some steamed milk for this one. You can also top it with some milk foam.

Cappuccino is the most commonly ordered beverage

It refers to roasted coffee beans that have been grounded and are filtered through a perforated container (coffee machines). Also, it is brewed for a longer time at a lower temperature than regular coffee drinks. This recipe hails from South India.

A coffee with a desi twist that includes ginger and cardamom. This one helps in reducing bloating and regulates blood pressure as cardamom has antioxidant and diuretic properties.

The spiced coffee powder has other spices added to it

Easily prepared and served with pleasure, this recipe is prepared with coffee crystals or powder derived from brewed coffee beans. Just add hot water or milk to the powder or crystals and stir the mix.

A classic Irish coffee is prepared with just four ingredients: hot coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar and whipped cream. It's simple and indulgent.