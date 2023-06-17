After a long and tiring week, we just want to dig into delicious food. And one of the cuisines that immediately uplifts our mood is Italian. Whether you talk about pasta, pizzas, risottos or even lesser-known delicacies, there is something about Italian flavours that radiates comfort. There are so many wonderful Italian dishes out there and different versions of recipes. To make it easier for you, we have listed down some of our favourite ones for this weekend. Note that these only include vegetarian dishes. If you want non-vegetarian ones, click here.

Here Are 7 Easy Veg Italian Recipes To Try This Weekend:



1. Vegetarian Lasagne

Nothing spells indulgence better than a cheesy layered dish. This veg lasagna contains the goodness of veggies, tangy sauce, multiple herbs, 2 types of cheese and more. All of these are of course spread between lasagne sheets (which you can buy readymade or prepare at home). As for the veggies, you can use whichever ones you have: onions, bell peppers, olives, zucchini, eggplant, corn, etc. Feel free to customise it to your liking. Here's the full recipe.

Lasagne is a layered creamy Italian delight.



2. Basil Pesto Pasta

We feel that the enticing flavour of basil can take any dish to the next level. So pasta with a basil sauce is our definition of heaven. This delicious green pasta can be made using spaghetti, farfalle or similar kinds. The base sauce remains the same: Italian basil pesto. Click here for the one version of the recipe.

3. Penne Alfredo

You can never go wrong with a classic. This simple white sauce pasta contains just the right amount of cheese. It is also infused with the goodness of butter, cream and basil/parsley. Wholesome and delicious, it will melt all your worries away! Find the full recipe here.



4. Creamy Cauliflower Pasta

The creamy sauce in this dish has a cauliflower base. Doesn't that sound interesting? This recipe is especially great for those who want to enjoy an Italian-style dish with less cheese (or none at all). If you want a unique kind of white sauce pasta, then this one won't let you down. Here's the complete recipe.



5. Tuscany Pizza

If it's a yummy pizza you're looking for, opt for this one with Tuscan flavours. A herbed tomato sauce is spread on a simple pizza base and then topped with mushrooms, bell pepper, onions, corn, olives and cheese, of course. Decadent and flavourful, it's perfect for a weekend binge. Find the recipe here.



6. Mushroom Risotto

Another delicious way to incorporate mushrooms into your dish is in the form of this risotto. This buttery delight can be made using everyday ingredients you'll find in your kitchen. But the end result is sure to impress and above all, satisfy your Italian cravings in a wholesome way.





If you're in the mood for something beyond pasta and pizza, this risotto is a good bet. Click here for the recipe.

Mushroom risotto can be easily made at home.



7. Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant is also known as aubergine, brinjal, or baingan, and can be used to make some delectable Italian dishes like this one. In this baked delicacy, you have to make layers with eggplant slices, cheese, herbs, tomato sauce and more. You'll spare no time in digging into this treat! Here's the step-by-step recipe.







