A comforting and wholesome soup can go a long way in making winter evenings memorable. There's something so warming and delicious about soups that they are so hard to resist! Whether you pair a bowl of soup with some garlic bread on the side, or simply relish it as it is, there's so much to choose from. When it comes to soup, the possibilities are endless in terms of creativity. If you are bored of the usual tomato and sweet corn soups and are looking for some interesting soup recipes to try, we have just what you need. These clear soup recipes are ideal for nippy winter evenings, and also provide an interesting array of all-new soup recipes you can try. Further, these soups are low in calories and can make for an excellent addition to your weight-loss diet. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a bowl and dig in!

Here Are 5 Clear Soup Recipes Ideal For Winter Evenings:

1. Clear Vitamin Soup

Need a quick fix for your daily vitamin intake? This clear vitamin soup is your ultimate indulgence. With the goodness of beetroots, carrots and tomatoes - this interesting recipe also has tamarind for an additional tinge of sourness. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Tomato Peppercorns Soup

If you just can't get over your love for tomatoes, we have just what you need! This unique clear soup recipe has tomatoes, cinnamon, ginger and peppercorns rolled into one. So, now you can enjoy the same old flavours of your favourite vegetable in an all-new avatar. Find the full recipe here.

Tomato and peppercorns come together in this delightful recipe. Photo: iStock

3. Mix Veg Clear Soup

Simple, classic and just so good - this mixed veg clear soup is ideal for pairing with all sorts of dim sums, noodles and wontons. A quick and easy five-step preparation process, this is one recipe that even beginners can ace! Click here for the full recipe.

4. Mushroom Clear Soup

Clear soup enhanced with the goodness of mushrooms, it just doesn't get better than this. Sliced mushrooms are mixed with butter, thyme and salt to give a wholesome and delightful clear soup recipe that is oozing with flavour. Find the full recipe here.





Mushroom and butter comes together for this interesting clear soup recipe. Photo: iStock

5. Lemon Coriander Clear Soup

The zing of lemon paired with the zest of coriander - this clear soup recipe is truly a winner. There is something so unmissable about this pairing that every time, this soup turns out so delicious. Try this wholesome soup, and trust us, you will be licking the bowl clean! Click here for the full recipe.





Which soup will you be cooking first? Tell us in the comments.