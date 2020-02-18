Watch: Make Crispy And Crunchy Medu Vada With Poha In Just 10 Mins Sans Much Hassle

Medu vada is fully described even in the Dharma Sutras (800-300BC)

Vada - the instant thought that comes in mind with this term is the crispy, crunchy and greasy snack, accompanied by green or coconut chutney and sambar. Vadas in different parts of India is described variously as fritters, cutlets, doughnuts, or dumplings. Food historian KT Achaya, in his book 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' noted, " Termed vataka, the vada is fully described even in the Dharma Sutras (800-300BC) as soaked, coarsely ground and fermented pulses (especially masha or urad), fashioned into various shapes, and deep-fried in ghee." One of the most famous vadas we get in India is medu vada. It is a staple food of Karnataka. Medu vada is also known as medu vadai, ulundu vadai, garelu et al. KT Achaya describes this vada as "soft inside and crunchy outside" and "is excellent for eating as such, or after soaking it in curds flavoured with salt, green ginger and coriander leaves."





Medu vada is usually prepared using black lentils or urad dal batter and deep fried in oil. Although the preparation is easy, it is time taking because of process of soaking the urad dal. Hence, to cut it short, food YouTuber Parul, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', came up with an easy recipe of medu vada, where there is no hassle of soaking the dal for hours to prepare the batter. Instead, she used poha or chidwa (flattened rice) to make the batter. Other ingredients needed to make this instant vada are green chilli, grated ginger, curry leaves, rice flour, hing, cumin seeds, coriander leaves, curd, salt and oil

