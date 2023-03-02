What do you want for breakfast? Chances are you are thinking about idli, upma, poha or dosa - all your south Indian favourites. No matter which part of the country we live in, we always crave south Indian food, especially for breakfast. While the above-mentioned foods regularly make it to our breakfast table, appe makes for a very refreshing change. Appe are steamed dumplings that are light and spongy. Just like all other south Indian delicacies, appe goes well with coconut chutney and other chutneys as well. In fact, you would also like them smeared in regular tomato ketchup. Appe are typically made with rice batter, which has to be fermented overnight. Without pre-planning, traditional appe often have to stay out of our menu. But let's change that now with this instant appe recipe.





Instant recipe for instant cravings!





We found a quick and easy recipe of appe that doesn't require any preparation from last night. These appe are made with a mixture of sooji and curd, which you can easily prepare in a matter of minutes in the morning itself.

(Also Read: Give The Traditional Appe A Healthy Spin With Moong Dal Appe)





Dietitian Gauri Anand shared this quick and easy corn appe recipe on her Instagram handle 'balancedbitesbygauri'. She shared a video showing the simple preparation of the healthy delight. To perk it up, she added corns and other veggies to the appe for a nutritious and flavourful meal.

Instant Corns Appe Recipe I How To Make Corns Vegetable Appe:

In a bowl, combine equal parts of curd and sooji and mix well. Let it rest for a few minutes. Then add corns along with the veggies of your choice. This recipe adds capsicum, carrots, beans and peas. Season the batter with some salt and pepper. Then grease the mould of appe pan, pour the batter in all the cavities and steam till cooked.





(Also Read: Quick And Easy Way To Make Rice Appe Served With Homemade Idli Podi Masala)





These appe with the taste of a variety of veggies will make your morning meal more special.