Watch: Smart Hack To Make Sabudana Papad Quickly (Recipe Video Inside)

Papad is that side dish that adds crunch to our meal and just make it all the more appetising. Indian households stock a variety of papads - dal papad, aloo papad etc. Sabudana papad is another variant that many not be too common but is liked by many. This papad made with sabudana (or sago) is also a preferred choice on fasting days. The best part about this papad is that you can easily make raw sabudana papad at home.





Sabudana papad that you get in the market is usually made through steaming process, which can be quite time-consuming. We found a genius hack to make delicious sabudana papad with a quicker and easier method. This recipe video from YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' provides a simple recipe to make vrat-friendly sago papad. Instead of steaming, this papad is made through boiling method which takes less time and is easy to execute as well.





You have to soak sabudana in water for a couple of hours to help it turn soggy. Then boil the sabudana in water on high flame. Keep stirring, add salt, and then cook for about 10 minutes on low flame till you get a thick mixture. Pour the mixture in an oil-coated flat tray in round circles and keep it out in the sun to dry. You can store these papad for up to a year, and whenever you have to eat them, simply fry them for 2 minutes.

Watch recipe video or sabudana papad here:

