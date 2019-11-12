Watch: Try This Easy Chicken Tikka Recipe At Home For Your Next Party (Recipe Video)

Succulent, juicy chunks of chicken laced in spices, chicken tikkas are simply irresistible.

Highlights Chicken tikka is a north Indian snack, popular across restaurants

Laced in spices, these juicy chicken chunks can also be made at home

Here is a quick and easy chicken tikka recipe that you can try at home

Come winters and the list of fiery, chargrilled appetisers takes over our winter cravings menu. Who doesn't like the little burnt and juicy flavours of tikkas cooked over long metal skewers on tandoor?! Picture a smoky, charred, juicy, tender and succulent pieces of boneless chicken marinated and laced in a burst of spices; aren't you slurping already? Chicken tikkas are a staple party snack that we all love to devour in parties. The work 'tikka' means pieces or chunks and is marinated in a batter of yogurt, spices and herbs before being grilled on skewers.





Chicken tikkas are usually served with green chutneys or dips along with a side of sliced onion rings and lemon wedges for a drool-worthy combination. While it's every restaurant's most popular dish on the menu, you can also make it at home. It might sound a lot of hassle to prepare chicken tikka at home, but you'll be surprised to know how easy it is with a few simple steps. Here we have a chicken tikka recipe video so that you can try making some at home.





(Also Read: 10 Best Tikka Recipes)





In the recipe, chicken chunks are marinated for half an hour in a mix of hung curd, cream, salt, a host of spices, ginger garlic paste and fresh homemade garam masala. It is then grilled for about 20 minutes and is served hot with a generous garnishing of lemon and chaat masala. This easy chicken tikka recipe can be a great pick for your next party at home.

Watch: How To Make Chicken Tikka At Home









