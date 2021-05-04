During the 2020 lockdown, we saw people going creative in their kitchens and preparing every delicacy possible. Cooking, last year, was one of the major modes of entertainment for all while staying at home. This year, with lockdown being imposed in various states, our lives have again gone on a stand-still mode. We understand, the current situation around us is quite challenging, but we need to keep ourselves positive and busy. Hence, we suggest, put on your chef's hat once again and get set to experiment with some lip-smacking dishes in the kitchen - pizza being first in the lot.





We are sure you have already tried making pizza as a part of your 'lockdown cooking saga'. Some of you even made it from the scratch by kneading the dough and making the pizza sauce at home. While some of you have succeeded with flying colours, it also can't be denied that the whole process can be a little time taking for others.





Hence, we found a quick and super easy recipe that can help you prepare pizza in a couple of minutes, that too without kneading dough. How, you ask? All you need to do is prepare a pancake-like base with a sooji batter and add your favourite toppings. Simple, right? Let's take a look at the recipe.

How To Make Instant Sooji Pizza | Instant Sooji Pizza Recipe:

Step 1. Take sooji in a mixing bowl and add curd, rice flour, maida and salt to it. Mix everything well.





Step 2. Add some water and make a pancake-like batter. Let it rest for 15 minutes.





Step 3. Add baking soda and chopped garlic and mix well.





Step 4. Grease oil on a pan and add a ladle-full of batter to it. Spread well.





Step 4. Close the lid and let it cook till one side turns brown in colour.





Step 5. Flip it over and spread tomato sauce, grated cheese, capsicum slices, onion slices, and mushroom and chopped garlic.





Step 6. Sprinkle oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper powder and some extra cheese.





Step 7. Close the lid and cook for 7-8 minutes. Serve hot.





What are you waiting for? Prepare it today and treat yourself with a yummy mushroom pizza. Bon Appetit!