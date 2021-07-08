Puris and parathas are the quintessential breakfast options in India. And if you have aloo ki sabji on the sides, you are already a winner. With the monsoon in full swing across the country, we find ourselves craving a plate of piping hot puris and masaledar spicy sabji even more these days. If you are a puri lover like us, you would want to have the delicacy every second day. Right? However, the same aloo-puri can get mundane and monotonous at times. Fret not, we've got you covered here. We handpicked some delicious recipes that will help you spruce up a simple puri and make your aloo-puri experience exclusive every single time.

Aloo puri is a loved breakfast all over the country

Here're 7 Delicious Puri Recipes That Tug At Your Heartstrings. Let's take a look.

1. Bedmi Puri :





When talking about puris, there is nothing better than Bedmi Puri to start off with. This is quite literally what fancy breakfast in our childhood consisted of. The use of urad dal and masalas like coriander, garam masala, aamcoor, jeera and hing makes every bite an explosion of flavours in your mouth. Before you start drooling any further, read the detailed recipe here.

2. Radha Ballavi :





Radha Ballavi requires no introduction. It is stuffed with arhar dal tempered with ginger and chillies; and it automatically elevates your aloo puri experience. Make soft dough, fill the stuffing, roll it out and fry until both sides are golden brown. Read the detailed recipe here.





3. Stuffed gobhi puri :





Cauliflowers are being used everywhere today - from cauliflower rice to cauliflower cream. But before it became a staple internationally, it was used to stuff puris and parathas in our kitchen, to give them a soft and scrumptious feeling. Make these super easy stuffed gobhi parathas by stuffing grated gobhi along with other spices and frying the puri. For detailed recipe, click here.





4. Stuffed farsi puri





These deep fried crispy stuffed farsi puris are not your regular puris. They are filled with the deliciousness of besan and you won't be able to stop yourself from munching on these one after the other. Raseele aloo and farsi puri are a match made in heaven and you should definitely give it a try. Read the recipe for farsi puri here.

You can never have enough of Puri and Aloo ki sabji

5. Kuttu ki puri :





We also found a puri option for the ones observing vrat. It's kuttu ki puri. A staple in our vrat ka khana, it is made out of buckwheat flour. Pair it with vrat wale aloo and indulge. To read the recipe, click here.





6. Palak ki Puri :





A great way to include greens in your breakfast, palak ki puri is a colourful and healthy addition to your plates. When served with spicy red aloo, these soft green palak ki puris look irresistible. They are easy to make and only require some palak and green chillies for a natural hue. Read the recipe here.





7. Beetroot Puri:





Another colorful option, the beetroot puri can vary from hues of pink to bright red depending on how much beet root you are adding to the recipe. The masalas in the dough cover for the taste of beetroot and once you dip this in your aloo ki sabji, the puri tastes exquisite. Read the recipe for beetroot puri here.





So there you have it, 7 ways to enjoy your aloo puri. Let us know which one you liked the most.