Gujarat, known as the "jewel of western India," is renowned for its rich past, white dessert, vibrant festivals, and, of course, mouth-watering cuisine. Gujarati food is one of our favourites since it is tangy, sweet, and mildly spicy. Gujarati cuisine, a paradise for vegetarians, uses common veggies and mild spices to create inventive meals that will have you licking your fingers. Until now, you all have savoured the popular dhokla, fafda, thepla, and more. But, the food from this region has so much more to offer! So, if you also want to get the taste of Gujarat at your home this weekend, try out these fantastic street food recipes:





(Also Read: 5 Best Gujarati Sweets To Try At Home: From Shrikhand To Mohanthal And More!)

Here are 7 Gujarati Street Food Recipes

A flavourful mixture of rice, lentils, coriander, buttermilk, flour, and bottle gourd is used to make this delight. You can serve this dish with any chutney of your choice. This recipe is simple to prepare and only takes around 30 minutes.





One of the most popular Gujarati snacks is this rolled-up, delicate dish. It is made with gram flour and seasoned with curry leaves, coconut, and mustard seeds. With a cup of tea, this melt-in-your-mouth snack is just delightful.

One of the Gujarati street dishes that are well-liked not just in the state but also across the entire nation is dabeli. The best thing about the dabeli is that everyone can customise the traditional dish as per their taste. If you like it spicy, don't forget to add garlic chutney!





Patra is yet another wonderful and crunchy traditional Gujarati street food. Similar to khandvi, it is a bite-sized rolled-up snack. However, patra is made of arbi ka patta. This street food is steamed and can be made in no time.

Every tea shop in the state sells the popular Gujarati Farsan snack known as gathia. Pickles or dried chillies go best with these fried besan strips. It is the perfect snack to savour any day.





Rice batter steamed in banana leaves is how panki is most commonly made. Despite the fact that this may seem simple, we can assure you that the dish's flavour will captivate you.





7. Muthiya

These steamed muthiyas are perfect for mid-meal cravings and are made of fenugreek leaves, besan, atta, salt, and chilli powder. They are perfect for any occasion and are really tasty.











Try out these yummy Gujarati snacks, and let us know which one is your favourite!



