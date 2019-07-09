Weight Loss: 3 Monsoon Drinks That May Help You Cut Extra Kilos

Try out these healthful drinks this monsoon, to lose weight and stay fit.

Fortify your diet with healing drinks to stay healthy this monsoon

Some of these soothing drinks may also help lose weight.

The nip in weather comes in as a welcome respite for a large part of the country. Bhutta, chaat,pakodas and chai – our list of monsoon cravings is eclectic and as indulgent as it gets. But one must also keep in mind that this is also the season when our bodies are heavily susceptible to seasonal infection and water-borne disease. Therefore, make sure you maintain a balance. Fortify your diet with healing drinks and soups; they will help ensure a constant inflow of nutrients. Some of these soothing drinks may also help lose weight.





Weight Loss: Here Are Some Drinks You Can Have This Season To Shed Extra Kilos:







1. Ginger Water





Adrak ki chai and rain-soaked evenings are a match made in heaven, won't you agree? Ginger has strong antiviral and antibacterial compounds that help keep seasonal infections at bay. Ginger also plays a key role in healthy digestion, which helps ensure better weight management. Instead of your regular adrak ki chai, you can try having hot ginger water early in the morning. It helps boost your metabolism, faster metabolism leads to faster burning of calories. Ginger water also helps reduce water retention.

2. Nimbu Pani





The scorching heat is a thing of past but that does not mean you cannot enjoy a glass of chillednimbupaani/shikanjiin this amazing weather. If you replace the sugar in your lemon water with honey, you could come inch closer to your weight loss goals. Drinking lemon water and honey early in the morning helps pace up metabolism and rid your body of toxins.





3. Black Pepper and Honey Kadha





Kadhasare warm concoctions made with common spices. They are meant to heal your sore throat and cold. The classic black pepper and honeykadharecipe could do wonders for your immunity. Turns out that black pepper could also help you shed a kilo or two. According to a macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner Shilpa Arora, “black pepper contains piperine, a compound that enhances metabolic performance and suppresses fat accumulation in the body. Steep 1/2- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper in water; you can also throw in healing herbs like cinnamon, and ginger. Drink it lukewarm. If you want, you can also add a teaspoon of honey in your kadha once it cools down.





What do you like to drink in this weather that also helps bolster your diet? We would love to know! Tell us in the comments below.













