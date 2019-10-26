Weight Loss: 4 Healthy and Guilt-Free Snacks To Serve This Diwali and Bhai Dooj 

No one ever said that festive indulgence cannot be healthy

Highlights Feasting is an essential part of Diwali

Most Diwali snacks are often fried and calorie-laden

You can always opt for low-fat versions of your favourite Diwali treats

An outpour of guests, hearty conversations and some guilty binges- This is what our Diwali celebrations are looking like this year too. Diwali is a grand affair in India, while the festival falls on 27th October this year, but we know very well that the festive vibe is here to stay until Bhai Dooj (29th October 2019); which means, a lot a bingeing and risk of calorie overload. Well, not necessarily. Now don't get us wrong, we are not asking you to tuck into salads while the world the world's busy indulging. But no one ever said that festive indulgence cannot be healthy, right?

We have put together some healthy versions of your favourite Diwali treats. You can munch into them when cravings kick, you can even serve these snacks to your guests and add a tinge of health to their Diwali as well.







1. Baked Ragi Chakli





Chakli or murukku is one Diwali staple that we cannot get enough of. Crispy and coiled, this savoury snack is usually deep-fried and made with besan. But this chakli is made with protein-rich goodness of Ragi. It is gluten-free too.





(Also Read: Diwali 2019: 5 Sensational Fusion Dessert Recipes To Celebrate The Festival)

Diwali 2019: Chakli or murukku is one Diwali staple that we cannot get enough of



2. Baked Namak Para





Who does not like munching into these ribbon-like savories while engaged in a conversation. Namak para is one of the most loved Indian snacks, it is traditionally made by frying a special maida dough seasoned by ajwain seeds. In this recipe, instead of frying, you need to bake the snack. Baking helps save you many calories that are often associated with frying.







3. Ragi Coconut Ladoo





Your regular coconut ladoos got a protein-rich spin. Packed with the goodness of Ragi, peanuts and coconut, these ladoos are sweetened by jaggery. Jaggery is rich with antioxidants, and a much healthier alternative of refined sugar.





(Also Read: Diwali 2019: 7 Diet And Cooking Tips To Cut Down Excess Calorie Intake This Festive Season)





Diwali 2019: Your regular coconut ladoos got a protein-rich spin



4. Almond Pearls





Dry fruits and Diwali go hand in hand. This dry fruit snack would only require a few minutes to prepare and is sure to impress each time. If you want to make this healthier, we advise you rule out sugar from the recipe. Almonds are a rich source of protein and heart-friendly omega 3 fatty -acids.





Try making these snacks at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below. We would also like to know how you are making your Diwali healthy this year!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



