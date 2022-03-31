Now, that the world is opening up again, we have realized that our body is not as fit as it was pre-pandemic. Lethargy and laziness have taken a toll on our health, and we need to make a hard reset to get back to our healthy lifestyles. However, trying to be fit and healthy is not as easy as social media makes it to be. We need to inculcate a balanced diet that is nutritious and sustainable. We can't just skip out on fatty things like cheese just because it is associated to be unhealthy. If cheese is consumed in the right way, it can help our bodies be healthier and stronger. Keeping this in mind, we have shortlisted some delicious cheese salads that would sate the cravings of cheese lovers without making them feel guilty!





5 Cheese Salads Recipes For A Guilt-Free Indulgence

1.Chicken And Cheese Salad

This high-protein, chicken and cheese salad is one of the easiest salad recipes out there. It is ideal for summer since it is served cold. Both chicken and cheese are considered good sources of protein. Protein helps with satiety, when you start feeling full, you start resisting fattening 'snack breaks'.

Click here for the full recipe for Chicken And Cheese Salad.

2.Watermelon And Feta Cheese Salad

This cooling watermelon salad with crumbled feta cheese and mint leaves is just the perfect option to cool and refresh your body and mind. The goodness of watermelon and mint leaves made absolutely guilt-free with olive oil, this watermelon salad will boost your energy while helping to beat the summer heat.





Click here for the full recipe for Watermelon And Feta Cheese Salad.

3.Green Salad With Feta Cheese

These refreshing and cold salads come with the goodness of green vegetables like an iceberg, arugula and more variety of your choice! With the zestiness of lemons and orange, the feta cheese balances all the exciting flavours to give a scrumptious salad.





Click here for the full recipe for Green Salad With Feta Cheese.

4.Caprese Salad With Pesto Sauce

This classic Italian salad is prepared using sliced mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and seasoned with salt, olive oil along with some pesto sauce. This salad looks a lot like the Margherita pizza as it follows the colour scheme of green, white and red.





Click here for the full recipe of Caprese Salad With Pesto Sauce.

5.Caesar Salad

One of the most popular salads in the world, a Caesar salad comprises simple and healthy ingredients that satisfy our cravings and nourish our bodies! The salad is made using croutons, lettuce, egg, parmesan cheese and Worcestershire sauce.





Click here for the full recipe of Caesar Salad.





Make these healthy and yummy salads for a guilt-free indulgence and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!









