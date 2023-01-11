If there is one kitchen appliance that has made our lives easier, it has to be the microwave. Since its invention in the 1940s, it has been one of the 'must-have' appliances in our homes. While earlier we used them only to reheat food, with a little creativity, we have now managed to make all kinds of recipes in the microwave. And the greatest advantage of cooking in a microwave is that it helps us save a lot of time. So, if you're someone who's on a weight loss journey and is on the hunt for quick and easy snack recipes, you're at the right place. Here we have curated a list of delicious snacks that can be made with this wonderful appliance. They are not only easy to make but may also help you shed those extra kilos. Take a look.





Here Are 5 Microwave Snacks For Weight Loss:

1. Microwave Dhokla (Our Recommendation)

This Gujarati delicacy is not just a favourite in India but has fans all across the globe. It is light yet filling and is perfect for evenings when unexpected guests arrive. This microwave version of dhokla can be made in just under 15 minutes. Click here for the recipe for Microwave Dhokla.

2. Microwave Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is a much-loved appetiser among all age groups. But did you know you could make the same juicy, succulent paneer tikka in a microwave too? All you need to do is marinate the paneer cubes in spices and yogurt and then arrange them on a microwave-friendly plate and cook for 8-10 mins. Click here for the recipe for Microwave Paneer Tikka.

3. Microwave Tandoori Chicken

This recipe is for all the chicken lovers out there! You'll be surprised at how easily we can cook this flavourful snack in a microwave. Microwave tandoori chicken is perfect to relish with your friends and family in the evenings. Click here for the recipe for Microwave Tandoori Chicken.

4. Baked Potatoes

Love baked potatoes but don't have an oven? Fret not. This recipe of baked potatoes doesn't need an oven to make. Just pierce the potato all over with a sharp knife and pop them in the microwave for a few minutes. Once done, top it with some butter, yogurt and hot sauce. Click here for the recipe for Baked Potatoes.

5. Steamed Vegetables

Just chop your favourite veggies and immerse them halfway through in water to make this dish. A delicious bowl of steamed vegetables is one of the healthiest ways to keep your hunger pangs at bay. You can relish them as is or pair them with your favourite tandoori dish. Click here for the recipe for Steamed Vegetables.











Try out these delicious microwave snacks and add them to your weight loss diet. Do let us know which one you liked the most in the comments below.