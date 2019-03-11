Weight Loss: 5 Low-Carb Easy Recipes For Weight Loss

Highlights Weight loss is a time-consuming affair

When it comes to weight loss, half-baked information can prove to be a real deal-breaker. Now, a lot of you may have heard that for effective weight loss you need to cut back on your carbohydrates. The theory behind this is that certain types of carbs tend to surge your insulin levels. Excess insulin production disrupts the blood sugar balance and also causes weight gain. Mostly, the processed and refined carbs you find in pasta, burgers and fries are responsible in such weight gain. But a lot of people start eliminating carbohydrates from their diet altogether. Carbohydrates are important for energy production; ruling them out completely may prove detrimental to your health. Therefore, choose wise and practice moderation. Opt for healthy and seasonal fruits, vegetables and legumes that are naturally low in carbohydrates and high on fibres. Fibres take long to breakdown and digest; this promotes the feeling of fullness and prevents cravings.





Here are some easy low-carb recipes you can try at home for weight loss

1. Oats Idli





Puffy and delectable idli is one of the healthiest additions you can make to your weight loss diet. Since it is made of fermented goods, it is good for your gut and digestion. Idli is not fried but steamed, which makes it all the more ideal for weight loss. If the rice batter is making you iffy about idlis, we have got a fix for that too. Try these oats idli. Oats are enriched with both protein and fibre, that helps induce satiety and prevents you from bingeing. Oats are also exceptionally low in carbohydrates.

2. Tofu Falli





Silken tofu tossed with green beans in a delectable pool of spices. Did you know 100 grams serving of tofu contains only about 2.7 grams of fat? The calorie and carb content of tofu is also relatively low. Tofu is an excellent source of protein for vegans.





3. Beetroot Hummus





The Mediterranean chickpea-based dip is grabbing quite a few eyeballs in the gourmet world. Did you know that hummus also makes for an ideal bet for weight loss? Chickpeas are packed with protein and good carbs. This hummus also has the fibre-rich and nutrient-dense goodness of beetroot. You can pair the hummus with whole wheat pita bread.





4. Broccoli Stew





Broccoli is one nutritional powerhouse that you should be making part of your diet today. It is easily available across all major nutritional marts and store. Rich in fibre, folate, vitamin C, K and A, broccoli is very low in carbohydrates. A 100 grams serving of broccoli contains only 7 grams of carbohydrates. According to a study published in September 22 PLOS Medicine, soybeans, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and leafy greens were the best to aid weight loss. This recipe combines goodness of broccoli and coconut milk. This healthy and fuss-free broccoli stew is ideal for days you want to go light.





5. Marinated Stuffed Peppers





Healthy and filling, these stuffed peppers are an ideal low-carb dinner option. Bell peppers, tomatoes and aubergine, stuffed with herbs and added zests, these yummy delights are easy-to-cook and oh-so-delectable too.





Eating healthy is not that boring a deal after all, don't you agree? So, go don your aprons and start cooking.





