Weight Loss: 5 Yummy Ways To Sneak Veggies In Your Lunch

According to Ayurveda, your lunch should ideally be the heaviest meal of the day.

Let's admit it, no matter how good or bad your day is faring, a good lunch can cheer any one up. According to Ayurveda, your lunch should ideally be the heaviest meal of the day. Now, it is up to you how you choose to make this meal 'heavy'. You can tuck into all things greasy or make a conscious decision of eating healthy and clean. Most diets around the world lay a lot of emphasis on eating vegetables. Vegetables are full of fibres that help amp up your digestion, protect your heart and also aid weight loss. Fibres help to fill you up, since they take a while to digest and hence, prevent you from overeating. Local, seasonal vegetables are also a good source of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins that are essential for a healthy lifestyle.











Here's How You Can Sneak In More Veggies In Your Lunch:







1. Vegetable Pasta





Feel like having pasta for lunch? Do not order! Make it at home and use whole wheat pasta. Add fresh veggies like cherry tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, corn, bell peppers and onions and give it a good toss. You can also ditch flour to make pasta and use vegetable to make pasta sheets/strips and noodles. Here's how you can transform these veggies into pasta and enjoy your meal guilt-free.





2. Grilled Veggies





It is always a good idea to have grilled veggies for lunch or dinner. Whether you are having dal chawal or chicken steak, you can have these veggies on the sides. Go for a number of different veggies for wide range antioxidants.





3. Soups





Soups are an ideal addition to any weight loss diet. You use whole veggies in soups, which is why you do not lose their essential fibres. Juices are high on water content that helps fill you up without toppling the calorie count. Here's a delicious recipe of mixed vegetable soup that is sure to please you.





4. Raita





Summers are here and cooling raitas have found a firm place in our afternoons. Raita is a cooling yogurt-based dish. Instead of regular boondis, you can use delicious and refreshing vegetables like cucumber pineapple or lauki in your raita and make it dense with nutrients.





5. Vegetable Pulaos





Piping hot pulaos are a treat when paired with any curry or gravy, wouldn't you agree! How about making it rich in fibre by adding to it goodness of fresh veggies? Think carrots, peas, corns, zucchini. Here are a few pulao recipes you may enjoy!





Vegetable Pulao





Tawa Sabz Pulao





Zucchini Methi Pulao





Corn Pulao





If you have any more ideas to make your lunch enriched with nutrition, do write to us in the comments section below!









