Weight Loss Tips: Add These Two Ingredients To Your Morning Coffee To Lose Weight

We all know that it is really difficult for a coffee lover to look for any other alternative. They just can't function without their daily dose of caffeine. Some coffee addicts even go to the extent of pairing or adding their cup of joe with a range of foods, drinks and even desserts. There is no denying the fact that drinking coffee judiciously has been tied to promoting good health for various reasons. In fact, health practitioners emphasise on the health-promoting properties of black coffee when taken regularly, but in moderation. But did you know that coffee, which has always been a favourite drink for many, is also a catalyst in weight loss? Surprising, right? Health experts and nutritionists around the world talk about how black coffee helps in losing weight. According to a recent study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, caffeine in coffee helps accelerate weight loss programme. It stimulates the metabolic activity and increases the energy level, which further curbs hunger. That's the reason people reach for a hot piping cup of coffee when they need an energy boost or lift up their mood.





For weight loss, avoid adding milk and sugar to your coffee as it may reverse the action and encourage weight gain. In fact, add a few healthy ingredients to your black coffee to make it even healthier and flavourful like cocoa powder and flaxseeds. Both these ingredients are known to be good for any weight loss programme. Cocoa is known to boost the body's metabolism . Many nutritionists and fitness trainers recommend people to add cocoa powder to their protein shakes. While flaxseeds are brimming with fibre, which takes long to breakdown and digest, keeping you full for a longer time. " Flaxseeds are a great source of soluble mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre that ... acts as a hunger suppressant," notes the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House.







Here's How You Can Make Weight-Loss-Friendly Morning Coffee At Home:

Things You Need:





1 tsp ground coffee powder

Half tsp cocoa powder

Half tsp flaxseed (ground)

Method:





Take a coffee mug and add all the ingredients to it along with a cup of warm water. Mix them well and drink it every morning to keep up with your weight loss plans.







So, if you are a fitness lover who loves coffee, drink this coffee to avoid bingeing on unwanted calories later in the day. Make sure you do not add any sugar or artificial sweeteners to it. Also, consult your doctor before adding this drink to your daily diet.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



