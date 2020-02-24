Weight Loss: This Beetroot-Amaranth Halwa Can Be Perfect Indulgence Sans Any Sins

Dark pink of beetroot halwa add on to its beauty

Do you too undergo the dilemma of sinful cravings and health? Does that evil thought of weight gain stops you from indulging in those lip-smacking desserts? Fret not; we are here to find you a solution! All you need to do is replace the ingredients of your favourite desserts with some healthy and low-calorie ingredients. Here we bring you the recipe of beetroot-amaranth halwa that will not only keep you worry-free, but also add nutrition to your diet. What adds on to the beauty of the halwa is the dark pink colour of the beetroot.





Benefits Of Beetroot:





As per the 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, beetroots are "delicate vegetable with a unique group of antioxidants, known as betacyanins." These pigments not only give strong colour to the beet, but also support the liver, improve blood circulation and purify blood. The vegetable is packed with healthy minerals, vitamins and fibre. The fibre helps one to keep full for longer time, reducing the weird time hunger pangs. It is also low in calorie- a mere cup of beetroot contains only 59 calories.





Benefits of Amaranth:





Amaranth is considered as a super food due to its rich nutrient content. As per 'Healing Foods', it helps in lowering cholesterol, fighting inflammation and also support cellular metabolism. Its rich protein and fibre content makes amaranth ideal for weight loss. The USDA data says 100 grams serving has 3.8 grams of protein and 2 gm of fibre, along with a whole range of essentials minerals and vitamins.

Here's The Recipe For Beetroot-Amaranth Halwa





Ingredients:





Beetroot - 1 cup (grated)





Amaranth (rajgira) - half cup





Ghee - 1 tablespoon





Low-fat milk - 300 ml





Cardamom powder - half teaspoon





Brown sugar/jaggery powder - as per taste





Almonds - 2 tablespoons (finely sliced)





Preparation:





Take a pan on medium flame and add half tablespoon ghee in it.





Add amaranth and roast it well, till you get the toasted, nutty aroma and a brown-ish colour. Take it off on a plate.





Add the rest of the ghee to the pan and put the grated beetroot in it. Saute it for 5-6 minutes.





Now, add back the amaranth to the beetroot and mix them well.





Take a sauce pan and heat the milk.





Add the beetroot-amaranth mixture to the sauce pan; mix them well and close the lid.





Let it cook in low flame. Dessert should be given its own sweet time to get cooked; that enhances the flavour.





Don't forget to open the lid and give the mixture a stir in intervals; so that the halwa doesn't get burnt and gets properly cooked.





When the milk is absorbed, add brown sugar/jaggery powder, cardamom powder and almonds; mix them well and let it cook.





Finally, when you see the halwa got its perfect consistency, take it in serving bowl and garnish with some crushed almond-pistachio and cardamom powder.





Try this beetroot-amaranth halwa to satisfy your sweet-tooth without any worries of weight gain!



















