You've probably cut an avocado so many times that you don't even think about it anymore. You slice, twist, and remove the pit in seconds. But here's something most people don't realise. That quick, everyday action has a name in hospitals: “avocado hand.” And once you know what it is, you'll never cut an avocado the same way again.

What Is “Avocado Hand”?

“Avocado hand” is an injury that happens when you accidentally cut your hand while slicing or removing the pit of an avocado. It usually involves a deep cut in your palm or fingers caused by a slipping knife.

Avocados are soft and creamy on the outside but have a hard, stubborn pit inside. And the surface can be slippery to hold. Imagine you're holding the avocado in your palm while cutting it. The moment your knife hits the hard pit, it can slip, and instead of stopping, it goes straight into your hand. It happens too quickly, without any warning.

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Most of us have hit the pit with a knife to pull it out, and honestly, it's incredibly satisfying. But that exact move is one of the biggest reasons people end up with avocado hand. And this injury is far from a small kitchen cut you can ignore.

Your hands are full of important parts packed into a tiny space. According to University of Utah Health, there are tendons that help your fingers move, nerves that control feeling, and blood vessels very close to the skin. If the cut is deep, you can feel numbness or tingling or find it difficult to move your fingers. If things get too messy and serious, you might undergo surgery. Yes, cutting an avocado can take you to the hospital.

4 Easy Ways To Avoid “Avocado Hand”

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If you love avocados, don't worry. You don't have to stop using them at home or eating them. You just need to change how you cut them.

1. Never Cut It In Your Hand

As goes with all things, don't attempt to cut it while holding it in your hand. Using a chopping board is the safest way to go about it. Your hand should never be underneath the knife.

2. Slice Gently Around The Pit

Cut lengthwise around the avocado while it's on a flat surface. If you feel the chopping board is too slippery, place a kitchen towel under it and slice it without rushing.

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3. Skip The Knife Trick For The Pit

That “hit the pit with a knife” method is not the only way to get it out. Instead, you can use a spoon to simply scoop it out. So, it might take a few attempts to get it done, but surely anything is better than risking stabbing your hand. If the avocado is perfectly ripe, you may be able to push it out from the back.

4. Don't Rush Into It

Most accidents happen when you're rushing, so it's better to take a few extra seconds and save yourself from an injury.

Avocados are healthy, trendy, and now easily available everywhere, from mandis to quick delivery apps. But with the everyday convenience comes a small, hidden risk. So next time you're about to slice one, do it the safe way. Because no avocado toast is worth a stab injury.