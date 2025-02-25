Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently revealed that he eats makhana (foxnuts) almost every day, calling it a superfood that should be promoted globally. At a rally in Bhagalpur, the Prime Minister said, "Now Makhana has become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. Speaking personally, I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets. That's why, in this year's budget, the government has announced the formation of a Makhana Board for the benefit of makhana farmers,"





PM Modi's endorsement of makhana highlights its nutritional value, health benefits, and potential for economic growth. But what makes makhana a superfood, and why should you include it in your daily diet? Let's explore its health benefits and some easy ways to enjoy this nutritious snack.

Here Are 8 Health Benefits of Eating Makhana Every Day:

Makhanas, also known as foxnuts or lotus seeds, are rich in essential nutrients and offer numerous health benefits:

1. Rich in Antioxidants

Makhanas are packed with flavonoids and polyphenols, which help fight free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart problems.

2. Supports Heart Health

These crunchy seeds are low in cholesterol and high in good fats, making them an excellent choice for heart health. Their high potassium and magnesium content helps regulate blood pressure.

3. Aids Weight Loss

Makhanas are low in calories and high in protein, making them an ideal snack for weight management. The high fibre content keeps you full for longer, preventing unhealthy cravings.

4. Good for Diabetics

With a low glycaemic index (GI), makhanas help regulate blood sugar levels, making them a great snack for diabetics.

5. Strengthens Bones

Being rich in calcium, makhanas contribute to bone health and help prevent osteoporosis in older adults.

6. Boosts Immunity

Foxnuts contain alkaloids and natural compounds that enhance immune function, helping the body fight infections and inflammation.

7. Supports Kidney and Liver Health

Makhanas act as a natural detoxifier, helping cleanse the kidneys and liver by flushing out toxins.

8. Improves Digestion

With their high fibre content, makhanas aid digestion and help prevent constipation.





With so many health benefits, it's no surprise that PM Modi includes makhana in his daily diet. But how can you incorporate this superfood into your meals? Here are five healthy makhana recipes to try.





5 Healthy Makhana Recipes You Must Try

1. Roasted Masala Makhana

How to Make: Dry roast makhanas in a pan for 5-7 minutes. Add a dash of ghee, sprinkle black salt, pepper, turmeric, and cumin powder, and toss well. This crunchy snack is perfect for tea-time cravings.

2. Makhana Kheer

How to Make: Boil low-fat milk, add roasted and crushed makhanas, and cook for a few minutes. Sweeten with jaggery or honey, add cardamom, almonds, and raisins, and enjoy a nutritious dessert. Click here for the recipe.

3. Makhana and Mixed Nuts Trail Mix

How to Make: Combine roasted makhanas with almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and walnuts. Toss with a pinch of rock salt and black pepper for a power-packed energy snack.

4. Makhana Chaat

How to Make: Mix roasted makhanas with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and coriander. Add a squeeze of lemon juice, chaat masala, and a pinch of black salt for a tangy, healthy chaat.

5. Makhana Smoothie

How to Make: Blend roasted makhanas with low-fat yoghurt, banana, honey, and almonds. This smoothie is a great post-workout drink that keeps you full and energised. Click here for the recipe.





From weight loss and heart health to diabetes control and immunity boosting, makhanas are truly a superfood that deserves a place in your daily diet.