The goodness of turmeric needs no introduction. It is one common spice in every Indian kitchen that includes multiple benefits. Alongside adding colour to almost every traditional recipe, haldi works as a home remedy for various health issues. In fact, haldi has been a go-to solution for immunity, cold, healing wound etc for ages. A pinch of haldi in a glass of milk or warm water can do wonders for overall health. While turmeric powder is easily available in every grocery store year-round, people also enjoy the raw version of it during the winters. Crunchy and fibrous in texture, raw turmeric (kacchi haldi) looks like ginger and has a rich orange-ish yellow colour and strong aroma.
While raw turmeric is extensively used as ubtan (natural face-pack) for glowing skin, it is also included in herbal tea and kadhato fight seasonal diseases. Some people also eat it raw, along with fresh jaggery, as a part of winter morning rituals.
Other than haldi doodh, turmeric tea and kadha, we bring you a lip-smacking recipe that will add the benefits of the root spice to your diet in the most delicious way possible. It's the famous winter-special Rajasthani dish 'haldi ki sabzi'.
Haldi ki sabzi is healthy, tasty and a must-have for the locals during the cold winter season. From a basic road-side dhaba to the finest of the restaurants, this dish is widely available everywhere in Rajasthan. It also includes oodles of ghee and seasonal vegetables that further help strengthen immunity and keep you warm and healthy. Trust us this dish is a must-try for a unique food experience. Let's find out the recipe!
500gram raw turmeric, peeled and grated
250gram ghee
2-3 cups curd
2 teaspoons red chilli powder
2 teaspoon coriander powder
Salt, as per taste
2 teaspoon cumin
Half-1 teaspoon asafoetida
8-10 garlic cloves, de-skinned
4-5 onions, cubes
Green chilli paste, as per taste
Half cup green peas
4 tomatoes, cubes
Freshly chopped coriander leaves
Heat some ghee in a pan and add grated turmeric to it. Cook till the turmeric gets soft and the raw aroma reduces. Keep aside.
Take curd, red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk till the mixture turns smooth. Whisk well to avoid lumps. Keep aside.
Heat ghee in a kadhai and add asafoetida, cumin seeds and garlic cloves. Cook till the raw aroma of the garlic reduces.
Add onion and cook till it turns translucent.
Add green chilli paste and cook for half-a-minute on high flame.
Now, add the curd mixture and cook well till it releases oil.
Pour the ghee-infused turmeric and cook well.
Add green peas, tomatoes and coriander leaves and keep stirring on low flame till sabzi turns semi-dry.
Serve haldi ki sabzi hot with bajra roti and gur (jaggery).
