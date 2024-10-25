Pasta can be considered an Italian counterpart of noodles. A dried version of wheat dough in various shapes, pasta can be cooked in a variety of sauces and ingredients, with a sprinkle of some cheese and viola, you have a warm, comforting and filling dish ready. While cooking pasta may be simple, its history is a little twisted. A common myth suggests that Marco Polo brought pasta to Italy from China in the 13th century. Some suggest Arab traders introduced pasta in Sicily throughout the 8th and 9th centuries. There is no exact proof of the origin of pasta.





In today's age, pasta has been accepted by the entire world with wide arms, each culture giving the beloved Italian dish a little twist of its own. Every year, October 25th is celebrated by pasta enthusiasts as the World Pasta Day. This day promotes the eating of pasta, along with its cultural and culinary importance.

Why Do We Celebrate World Pasta Day?

According to reports, World Pasta Day began on October 25, 1995, as part of the World Pasta Congress. Experts from all over the world came together to discuss the glories of pasta, emphasizing the importance of spreading knowledge about the wide varieties of pasta.

Pasta is a beloved dish around the world. Photo: iStock

How Pasta Shaped Its Way In India

While pasta is essentially an Italian dish, what makes it ever-so-versatile is how different cultures can adapt this dish to suit their palate. While many restaurants and cafes in India can present you with authentic Italian pasta, it is the desi households and local cafes that widely experiment with in-house spices and local ingredients to give the pasta an Indian touch and deliciously so!





Also Read: Pasta In Just 15 Minutes - This Chilli Oil Pasta Is Perfect For A Quick And Flavourful Meal

Here Are 5 Fun And Delicious Desi-Style Pasta:

1. Butter Masala Pasta

Butter Masala pasta is an Indian-style pasta recipe that is prepared in a thick and creamy sauce. This dish is packed with zesty flavours of authentic Indian spices and fresh herbs including dried red chilli, garam masala, haldi, and fresh coriander leaves, among other ingredients. Find the recipe here.

2. Keema Pasta

Photo: iStock

Desi Keema Pasta is actually quite similar to the Italian classic Spaghetti Bolognese. However, instead of beef mince, this recipe uses lamb mince. Further, it contains Indian spices like bay leaves. Click here for the recipe.

3. Paneer-ball Pasta

Many Indians are vegetarians so it would not come as a surprise to transform the popular meatball spaghetti into a vegetarian paneer-ball spaghetti. To make this pasta, balls of paneer are shaped and fried, followed by a flavourful tomato sauce and all of it is arranged over spaghetti. Here is the full recipe.





Also Read: Where Can We Find 'Su Filindeu'? The Rarest And Most Endangered Pasta In The World

4. Butter Chicken Pasta

Photo: iStock

Butter Chicken is a globally loved dish and foodies wasted no time to experiment with the Butter Chicken and pasta fusion. The result? So delicious! It is essentially pasta mixed with a sauce that is prepared exactly like the original Butter Chicken gravy. The final touch is the addition of juicy chicken pieces. Click here for the recipe.

5. Chettinad Pasta

Yes, Chettinad Pasta exists. This South Indian style pasta includes curry leaves, coriander leaves and a Chettinad masala paste with coconut, turmeric and other ingredients which makes the flavourful sauce. Click here to learn in detail how to make Tamil Nadu special Chettinad masala. Give it a try, you might love it.





What is your favourite pasta shape and pasta sauce? Share with us in the comments section. Happy World Pasta Day!