If you have to name the most popular breakfast options in India, poha will surely make it to the list. A light yet wholesome meal, poha holds a constant position in almost every regional cuisine. While it is called kanda poha in Maharashtra, the version you get in Madhya Pradesh is called Indori poha. Then in West Bengal, it is referred to as chirer polao. That's not all. You will also find people making their own versions of the recipe by replacing poha (flattened rice) with sooji, bread, oats, and more. In whatever form you have the dish, poha wins hearts with its comforting flavours and light texture. One of our favourite versions for breakfast is vegetable poha. It is fuss-free, tastes good, and helps you sneak some healthy greens into the diet.

But making perfect poha is not as easy as it seems. If you notice, you will often find it getting either too dry or too mushy, both of which end up making the dish tasteless. If you face the same issue, then this article is a must-read before you plan to prepare some poha the next time. We have curated a list of some tried and tested tips that will surely help you make perfectly soft and fluffy veg poha at home, every single time.

Here Are 6 Tried-And-Tested Tips To Make Soft And Moist Veg Poha:

1. Choose The Right Kind Of Poha:

If you research, you will find different types of poha in the market. Always try to go for the thicker ones as they are easy to handle and cook. The thin and flaky poha gets mushy and loses its texture as soon as it comes in contact with water.

2. Don't Soak The Poha In Water For Long:

While it is important to clean the poha well before adding it to the pan, soaking it for a long time makes the dish soggy. It is always suggested to rinse it under running water and immediately transfer it to the pan.

3. Don't Overdo With Vegetables:

We agree this is one of the best ways to sneak vegetables into your diet, but add them in the right amount. For instance, if you are using one cup of poha, try not to add more than half a cup of vegetables. Adding more vegetables makes the dish lose its look, feel, and flavour.

4. Avoid Overcooking The Vegetables:

We all love the crunchy texture of vegetables. Right? To retain that, always fry the vegetables on high flame and add the salt at the end. Adding salt while cooking makes the vegetables release water, making them soggy and tasteless.

5. Always Cook On Medium Flame:

How you cook your food also has a great effect on the end product. While cooking poha on a high flame increases the risk of it getting burnt, keeping the flame low makes the dish soggy. Always keep your gas stove on medium flame after adding poha to the pan. This will not only make the poha soft and fluffy but also help keep it moist.

6. Steam The Poha Before Switching Off The Flame:

When you feel you are done with cooking, lower the flame, close the lid of the pan, and allow it to steam for around one to two minutes. This will help add flavour and texture to your meal.

How To Make Vegetable Poha For Breakfast:

Now that you have the tips handy, we suggest following them and preparing yourself a delicious plate of vegetable poha. To make vegetable poha, first prepare a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and red chilli. Add the vegetables and cook them with some salt at the end. Then add the poha and mix it with salt, sugar, and turmeric powder. Finally, add coconut, lemon juice, and give it a final mix. Serve hot with a garnish of sev and freshly chopped coriander leaves. And you have hot and tasty vegetable poha to relish. Click here for the recipe.

Can You Cook Soft And Fluffy Veg Poha In A Microwave Oven?

Today, you would find every dish having a microwave oven version of the recipe to save time, effort, and energy. Poha, too, can be cooked in a microwave oven without much effort. In fact, making it in the oven will eliminate the risk of the poha getting too dry or soggy. To make regular poha, you need to microwave oil and spices first, then add onion and microwave again. Finally, mix the poha and microwave for the final time for around three minutes. That's it. Now, if you want to add some vegetables to it, we suggest baking the veggies first and then adding them to the dish.

What are you waiting for? Prepare moist and fluffy veg poha at home and enjoy!