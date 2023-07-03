Soft and fluffy - this is exactly how we like our pooris. This Indian bread goes well with a wide variety of sabzis and curries, and it's almost impossible to say no to one. Many people enjoy this bread on weekends as a way to treat themselves. Apart from this, poori is also made on special festivals and occasions. It won't be wrong to say that poori indeed holds a special place in our hearts, won't it? However, no matter how much we love a particular food, there's no harm in experimenting and having some more recipes up your sleeve, right? If you're up for trying something new and exciting, look no further than this Himachali babru. This poori recipe is super easy to make and will surely take you by surprise with its incredible flavour.

Also Read: How To Make Perfect Himachali Jhol? Learn This Easy Recipe

What Is Himachali Babru?

Babru is a popular breakfast delicacy from the state of Himachal Pradesh. It is quite similar to the traditional poori that we're aware of, but this one has stuffing inside it, which makes it so unique. Babru is filled with an urad dal (black gram) filling, which adds to the flavour of the poori. While it is traditionally eaten for breakfast, many people also enjoy it as an evening snack. Its crispy texture tastes incredibly delicious.

What To Serve With Himachali Babru?

To relish the taste of this Himachal-style poori, we suggest you pair it with some sabzi or curry. You can opt for classic Himachali dishes such as chana madra or even relish it with some aloo sabzi, raita, and pickle. It is quite wholesome and is perfect to have for lunch or dinner. If you do not wish to have anything heavy with it, you can also enjoy it with any chutney of your choice.

How To Make Himachali Babru | Babru Recipe

To make babru, we first need to soak the urad dal in water for 3 to 4 hours or overnight. Once done, transfer the dal to a blender and grind to form a smooth paste. Now, add the atta, baking powder, oil, and salt to a bowl. Mix well, and gradually start adding water to knead a smooth dough. Cover it with a wet cloth and let it sit for around an hour or so. Once the dough is prepared, take a small portion of it and roll it out using a rolling pin. Add the prepared urad dal paste to the centre of the dough and fold it from all sides, ensuring that the paste stuffing remains intact. Roll it out again. Repeat this process with the remaining dough. Heat oil in a kadhai set on a medium flame and gently slip the babru into it. Deep-fry it until it turns golden brown and crispy on both sides. Transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper to remove excess oil, and serve hot!

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Food: 13 Best Recipes | Best Himachali Recipes





For the complete recipe for Himachali babru, click here.





Try out this delicious recipe at home and treat your loved ones to something different and exciting. If you're on the hunt for more Himachali recipes, click here.