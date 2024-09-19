PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is one of the most common hormonal problems among women of reproductive age. In this condition, women may experience symptoms such as irregular or missed periods, fertility problems, excessive hair growth - especially on the face - and acne. If you are suffering from PCOS or have recently been diagnosed with it, you'll know how challenging it can be. While there is no permanent cure for this condition, the good news is that you can manage it. How? By taking charge and being more mindful of your dietary practices. However, many start following diets without knowing if they're really good for their condition. Are you also feeling confused about what to eat and what not to? Recently, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary took to her Instagram handle to clear this confusion and share the three worst diets for women with PCOS.

Here Are 3 Worst Diets For Women With PCOS, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) has emerged as a popular diet in recent times. In this, you are required to alternate between eating and fasting periods. While it may work well for some, Rashi recommends avoiding it if you have PCOS. She explains, "If you're going to do intermittent fasting every single day, and not cyclically, it's going to raise your cortisol levels and bring down your progesterone." When this happens, it can mess up your hormones and worsen your condition.

2. Low Calorie Diet

Low-calorie diets are great for losing weight, but not for people with PCOS. According to Rashi, eating low-calorie foods like salads all the time can do more harm than good. In fact, it can make your condition worse. This is because your body may go into survival mode, instead of focusing on thriving processes like ovulation. You may be getting your period, but this does not necessarily mean you are ovulating. Therefore, it's essential to fulfil your recommended daily calorie intake, which is about 1600 to 2400 calories a day.

3. All Fruit Diet

Do you resort to having fruits all the time, thinking they are healthy? Well, this is exactly why you're unable to manage your symptoms, especially if you have insulin-resistant PCOS. For the unversed, this specific type of PCOS is caused by blood sugar dysregulation. The nutritionist explains that eating too many fruits at once can cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels. So, while you think you're eating healthy, it can worsen your hormones. If you want balanced hormones, start with balanced blood sugar levels.

So, What Type Of Foods Should You Eat For PCOS Management?

Now that you know what to avoid for PCOS, you must be wondering what to eat. To begin with, make sure to enrich your diet with high-fibre and high-protein foods. This includes all types of fruits and vegetables, especially leafy greens. Protein-rich foods, on the other hand, will help promote satiety and improve insulin sensitivity. Along with this, you must also include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet since they can help improve fertility, regulate hormones, and even reduce facial hair growth. When trying to manage PCOS, your focus should be on following a well-balanced diet, not a strict one.





PCOS can be managed by making the right dietary choices. Keep these points in mind and take a step closer towards a healthier you.