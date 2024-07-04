In recent years, the concept of “superfoods” has taken the food and health industry by storm. So much so, that the moment you enter a supermarket, you are surrounded by n-number of foods labelled as “healthy.” These foods are advertised and hailed as nutritional powerhouses that can transform and improve our overall well-being. You may consume these foods thinking they will provide you with essential nutrients but most of the time, they contain one or more unwanted ingredients. Have you been consuming these foods? If you are intrigued, then this article is for you! Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar (@consciouslivingwithshalini) shared a video on her Instagram handle revealing three foods that are touted as “superfoods” but aren't really healthy in real life.





What Are Superfoods?

Superfoods are ordinary foods that are packed with essential compounds like antioxidants, fibres, or fatty acids which are considered to be beneficial for a person's health. They are nutritionally dense and contain fewer calories, so consuming these can make your overall well-being better.

Here Are 3 Superfoods That Aren't Actually Healthy:

1. Green Tea

As shocking as it may sound, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar suggests that you should only have green tea if you like its taste. Several people have cups of green tea to support their overall well-being since it has always been touted as a superfood for weight loss. However, as per the expert, no amount of sipping green tea is ever going to make you lose weight, or belly fat, or transform your health with the little bit of micronutrients that they have.

2. Packaged Juices

Juices have nutrients but the way it is processed removes fibre. Packaged juices are high in sugar, artificial colours and emulsifiers which are harmful to health, especially children. If you want to have the benefit of the fruit, then nutritionist Sudhakar suggests eating the fruit as a whole rather than juicing it.

3. Health Drinks

Health drinks found in the market are loaded with milk powder, sugars and artificial flavour. Although they can make the milk tasty, they will not provide enough nutrients for you or your child's overall well-being.

Some Healthy Alternatives To Above Mentioned Food

Since nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar busted the myth surrounding these three superfoods, here are some healthy alternatives that you, your kids and your family can consume instead.

1. Herbal Teas

Instead of green teas, try having a concoction of herbs and spices infused teas for improving your gut health, losing weight and focusing on overall well-being. Moreover, the only way, as per the nutritionist, to lose those extra kilos and have a healthy life is by eating balanced food and being on a calorie deficit.

2. Eat Fruits

Nutritionist Sudhakar suggests saying no to fruit juices even if they are made at home. Juicing removes the fibrous content and leaves it only with loaded sugar and little to no nutritional benefits.

3. Homemade Health Drink

Instead of buying processed health drink powders from the market, make one at home. Use plain cocoa powder or simply make a nut mix powder to flavour the milk for children. However, nutritionist Sudhakar says if they still prefer processed health drink powders, then limit it to one spoon a day but don't expect any health benefits from it.





