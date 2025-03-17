Are you diabetic or have you been recently diagnosed with it? If so, you must've made a lot of adjustments to your daily diet. From giving up your favourite snacks to desserts and beverages, there are many sacrifices one has to make. But isn't that being a little too harsh on yourself? Imagine if you could enjoy the same sandwich or smoothie you used to but without the guilt. Wouldn't that be an incredible feeling? Well, it's possible! All you have to do is be mindful of how you consume certain foods. Recently, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza took to his Instagram page to share four food hacks that can better control your blood sugar levels.

How To Control Blood Sugar Levels? Here Are 4 Easy Food Hacks:

1. Bread

Bread is high in carbohydrates, which is why it tends to increase blood sugar levels rapidly. But here's the good news: you can avoid this. How? Ralston suggests toasting a slice of bread or freezing it and then toasting it before consuming it. Doing so can lower the glycaemic index by almost half, as more resistant starch is formed.

2. Bananas

If you're a banana lover, consider swapping yellow ripe bananas for green unripe ones. This way, you can enjoy bananas without worrying about causing a spike in your blood sugar levels. Ralston says that consuming unripe bananas can give you up to 20 times more resistant starch than ripe bananas. They may not taste as sweet, but you won't have to worry about sugar spikes.

3. White Rice

Diabetics are often advised to limit their intake of high-GI foods like white rice. According to the fitness coach, if you cook rice first and then refrigerate it, the resistant starch in it increases. When this happens, the glycaemic index of white rice decreases, resulting in a lower blood sugar spike. What's more, you may even absorb fewer calories.

4. Potatoes

Just like white rice, the resistant starch in potatoes also increases when cooked first and then refrigerated. Plus, the glycaemic index of potatoes decreases. Doing so will not only help regulate your blood sugar levels but also support better gut health by feeding beneficial gut bacteria.

What Are The Best Foods For Blood Sugar Control?

In addition to these helpful food hacks, incorporating certain foods into your diabetes diet is crucial. Focus on nutrient-dense foods rich in fibre, protein, and with a low glycaemic index (GI). Examples include eggs, green vegetables like broccoli, and whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice.

What Are The Worst Foods For Blood Sugar Control?

On the other hand, some foods can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. It's best to limit or avoid foods high in added sugars, refined carbohydrates, saturated and trans fats, and processed foods. These include French fries, fruit juices, cookies, cakes, ice cream, burger, white pasta, and more.

Is there any other food hack for diabetics you're aware of? Tell us in the comments below!