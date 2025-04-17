Fibre is an essential part of any balanced diet, but there are plenty of misconceptions surrounding it. From thinking all fibres are the same to believing that more fibre always means better health, it's easy to fall for common myths. But the truth is, fibre plays a crucial role in supporting everything from digestion to heart health, and not all fibres work the same way. So, if you've ever wondered whether you've been consuming the right amount or type of fibre, you're not alone. Let's take a closer look at the top five fibre myths you need to stop believing and get the facts straight!

Here Are 5 Myths About Fibre You Should Stop Believing:

1. All Fibres Are Created Equal

A common misconception is that all fibre is the same. In reality, it's classified into two categories: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibre dissolves in water and slows digestion, while insoluble fibre adds bulk and speeds up intestinal movement. A study published in The Lancet found that higher intakes of various types of dietary fibre were linked to reduced risks of heart disease, highlighting the importance of including a mix of fibres in your diet.

2. Fibre Causes Digestive Issues

While sudden increases in fibre can lead to temporary gas or bloating, fibre actually improves long-term digestive health. When introduced gradually, it supports bowel regularity and nourishes beneficial gut bacteria. A randomised controlled trial in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that fibre acts as a prebiotic and enhances gut microbiota diversity.

3. More Fibre Is Always Better

Do you think eating excess fibre is good for your health? Well, that's not the case. In fact, consuming too much fibre can lead to issues like bloating, gas, and constipation. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends 25-38 grams of dietary fibre per day, depending on age and sex. So, if you've been eating too much, consider adjusting your intake for the best results.

4. You Don't Need Fibre If You're Healthy

Fibre is a must-have in your diet, even if you're healthy. A meta-analysis published in the British Medical Journal found strong associations between dietary fibre intake and a reduced risk of cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality, even among otherwise healthy individuals. Make sure to include some fibre in your diet every day.

5. Fibre Supplements Are Suitable For All

Fibre supplements can be helpful, but are not universally suitable. They often lack the micronutrients present in whole foods and may not offer the same metabolic benefits. According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, which compared fibre supplements to whole foods, whole-food sources of fibre were more effective at improving glycaemic control and lipid profiles. This suggests that supplements should not replace dietary fibre from foods.

By debunking these myths, you can better appreciate the diverse role fibre plays in your wellbeing. Stay fit and healthy!