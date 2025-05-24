Period pain can be a real buzzkill, can't it? It's one of those feelings you just wish would go away as soon as possible. Apart from cramps, other symptoms that women experience include bloating, gas, mood swings and the most frustrating of them all: food cravings. While there's no harm in indulging occasionally, it often ends up making your symptoms worse. And we bet you don't want that, right? So, how can you feel better instead? By making smart food choices during your periods.

Instead of reaching for high-calorie foods like pizzas and burgers, try treating yourself to some lower-calorie options. Don't worry, they taste just as good and the best part is, they're all under 50 calories! It's a win-win for both your taste buds and your health. Let's check them out below, as shared by nutritionist Heena Trivedi.

Here Are 5 Food Items Under 50 Calories To Help Relieve Period Cramps:

1. Strawberries

These juicy berries are naturally low in calories and loaded with antioxidants that help fight inflammation. According to nutritionist Heena Trivedi, they're a great choice for tackling period cramps and bloating while satisfying your sweet tooth.

2. Dark Chocolate

Yes, you can still enjoy chocolate. Just make sure it's dark chocolate and you're consuming it in moderation. The reason it's great is that it helps boost serotonin levels, which may soothe mood swings and leave you feeling a little more balanced.

3. Coconut Water

Refreshing and light, coconut water helps restore lost electrolytes and keeps you hydrated. The nutritionist recommends it as a natural way to ease fatigue and reduce bloating during your period. If you can get your hands on fresh coconut water, even better.

4. Herbal Tea

According to Heena, a warm cup of herbal tea can be incredibly comforting. Varieties like chamomile, ginger and peppermint are rich in antioxidants and may help relax your body and ease cramps. Drinking it regularly might reduce your period pain over time.

5. Almonds & Walnuts

She also suggests snacking on a few almonds or walnuts, as they are rich in magnesium. This mineral helps relax muscles and can provide much-needed relief from period pain. You can eat them first thing in the morning or enjoy them as an evening snack with chai or coffee.

Now that you know about these low-calorie food options, try incorporating them into your diet and see the difference for yourself!