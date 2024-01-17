Are you one of those people who "know" they should eat more fruits but never act on it? If the answer is yes, you are not alone. Many people fail to include fresh fruits in their daily diet. According to a 2022 study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 12.3% of adults are consuming enough fruit. The US Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services advises that adults should incorporate 1 1/2 to 2 cups of fruit into their diet each day. The recommended serving amount seems reasonable; yet, if you do not have a habit of eating fruits, you too may fail to achieve this daily target.

Why Should You Eat More Fruits?

Many people with unhealthy lifestyles who feel they are nevertheless fit and healthy may not push themselves to fix their diet and eat fruits daily. However, if your diet and lifestyle, in general, are not healthy, it can increase your risk of developing lifestyle diseases in the future.

Fruits are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. If you want to follow a healthy, balanced diet, make sure you incorporate a good amount of fruits into your diet. Since fruits are usually low in fat and calories, eating them regularly can also help maintain a healthy weight and a healthy heart.





The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating a minimum of 400g of fruit and vegetables a day to lower the risk of serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer. If you get your dose of veggies through your meals but struggle on the fruit front, here are some ways to help you eat more fruits every day.

Here Are 5 Tips And Tricks To Eat More Fruits In A Day:

1. Turn Snack Time Into Fruit Time

Whether you have a designated snack time in the late morning or evening or are someone who snacks whenever they want throughout the day, this habit can be your window to add more fruits to your diet. The only rule is to replace all your unhealthy or high-calorie snacks-biscuits, chips, samosas, chocolates-with fresh fruits of your choice. Of course, the exchange will not be easy, but like any habit, it will fit in with practice.

2. Get a Gorgeous Fruit Bowl

If you aren't eating fruits in your daily diet despite knowing the multiple health benefits, you may need to trick yourself into eating fruits some other way. One way is to invest in a gorgeous fruit bowl and cutlery, designated only for eating fruits. Keep this beautiful bowl in your sight so that you are tempted to use it, and if you do, it will be an incentive to eat more fruits.

3. Carry Fruit to Work or School

Having fruits in easy access can help grow the habit of eating more fruits. Whether you go to school, college, or work, carry at least two pieces of your fruit in your bag- it could be a banana, orange, apple, grapes, pear, peach, or any other fruit of your choice.

4. Try New Types of Fruits

If you find fruits boring (except for mangoes-everybody loves mangoes), then perhaps you can grow your interest in eating fruits by exploring new varieties of fruits that you usually do not eat. Explore eating fruits like dragon fruit, blueberries, avocados, and grapefruit. The idea is to pique your interest in the idea of eating fruits, and once you develop that, you may also start enjoying the common and easily available fruits.

5. Add Fresh Fruits to Dessert

For people with a sweet tooth who are always up for dessert, use fresh fruits to make your desserts healthier.

An ongoing viral trend is eating strawberries covered in melted chocolate. This option can be delicious for your taste buds, like-worthy for your Instagram Story, and you'll be eating a glass full of healthy strawberries in no time.

Another dessert idea is for eating bananas. Toast a bread and spread some chocolate sauce or peanut butter on it. Add banana slices on top and enjoy!

If eating vanilla ice cream, top it with chopped pineapples, apples, blueberries, and mangoes for a delicious fruity treat.

Follow these tips to incorporate lots of fruits into your daily diet and become a healthier version of yourself.