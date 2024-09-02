If you have insulin resistance, you know how important it is to be mindful of what you consume. Insulin resistance can make it difficult for your body to manage blood sugar levels, which means certain foods that cause it to spike immediately should be avoided. Making yourself a balanced meal becomes a top priority, and while smoothies are often seen as a healthier choice, not all recipes are equal. Some smoothies can contain high amounts of sugar and carbs, which can affect blood sugar levels. Are you a fan of smoothies but also struggle with insulin resistance? Then this article is for you! With a few changes in the ingredients, you can make yourself a balanced and wholesome smoothie. Want to learn how to make it? Read on to know what an expert has to advise you!





Here Are 5 Tips To Make A Balanced Smoothie If You Have Insulin Resistance

By keeping certain tips in mind, you can make a well-balanced smoothie for yourself. These tips were shared on Instagram by nutritionist Anusha Rodrigues (@nextdoornutritionist).

1. Choose Low-Carb Fruits

While making yourself a smoothie, make sure to choose low-carb fruits. As per the expert, choose fruits like berries, citrus fruits, and apples, which have fewer carbs and sugar as compared to other fruits. These fruits are also high in fibre and antioxidants that can help stabilize blood sugar levels. Citrus fruits like lemons and grapefruits add a refreshing flavour to the smoothie and are also low in carbs. Adding these fruits to your smoothie will make you enjoy the natural sugars more without the need for artificial sweeteners.

2. Add Proteins And Healthy Fats

Adding a generous chunk of proteins and healthy fats to your smoothie can be a game-changer for managing insulin resistance, the expert suggests. Protein sources like Greek yoghurt, nuts and seeds or even your favourite protein powder can help make your smoothie more wholesome. Healthy fats like avocado, chia seeds, or flaxseeds, are also great additions to your smoothie. These ingredients will make your smoothie creamier and help you stay full for longer.

3. Use Low-Glycemic Vegetables

Another great way to make yourself a balanced smoothie, if you have insulin resistance, is by adding low-glycemic veggies to it. As per the expert, vegetables like spinach, kale, or cucumber are low in carbohydrates and packed with fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Spinach and kale are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can support overall health and wellness. While cucumbers, which are also high in water content, add a refreshing touch to your smoothies without increasing the carb amount.

4. Skip Sweeteners

One of the most important tips while making yourself a balanced and wholesome smoothie is to avoid added sugars. Ingredients like honey, maple syrup and other sweeteners can quickly spike up your blood sugar levels. Even though these sweeteners are considered healthier alternatives to white sugar, they can still affect your blood sugar levels.

5. Consider Fibre-Rich Ingredients

Ingredients which are packed with fibre are a must-include in your smoothies. Fibre-rich ingredients like chia seeds, flaxseeds, or even psyllium husk can help slow down carb absorption in your body, the expert suggests. Chia seeds and flaxseeds not only add fibre to your smoothie but also Omega-3 fatty acids, which help keep your heart healthy. These ingredients make sure your smoothie is not just filling but also helps maintain a balanced blood sugar response in your body.

Other Tips To Keep In Mind While Making An Insulin-Resistance Friendly Smoothie:

1. Limit Portion Size

Just because you have made yourself a healthy and wholesome smoothie does not mean you can consume it in large quantities. The expert suggests only drinking a small amount of this smoothie, around 200 to 250 ml, to manage your carb intake.

2. Use Milk Alternatives

While making this smoothie, make sure to choose unsweetened almond milk, cashew milk, or coconut milk to avoid added sugars.

So, follow these simple tips and make yourself a wholesome and balanced smoothie that is insulin resistance-friendly!