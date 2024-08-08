In recent years, insulin resistance has become a common health problem, affecting many people worldwide. This condition, often due to lifestyle choices, can lead to more severe health concerns if not managed properly. With modern diets and sedentary lifestyles contributing to its rise, many are looking for ways to regulate their blood sugar levels effectively. Of those, diet plays a major role. Starting your day with the right foods can impact insulin sensitivity and overall health. Do you have insulin resistance but don't know which foods to kickstart your day with? Then you've landed on the right page. Read on to know which foods you should consume first thing in the morning to control your blood sugar levels.





Also Read: 5 Expert-Approved Superfoods To Tackle Insulin Resistance In Your Body

Photo Credit: Pexels



What Is Insulin Resistance?

According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Insulin resistance is described as a state when the energy from our food ingested and converted to glucose is not able to enter the cells of our muscles, liver, and fat where they are converted to energy." Some symptoms of insulin resistance are:

Increased thirst

Increased hunger

Frequent urination

Headaches

Blurred vision

Skin infections

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Foods To Consume On An Empty Stomach If You Have Insulin Resistance

In today's time, insulin resistance is a common problem faced by many. According to clinical dietician Anusha Rodrigues (@nextdoornutritionist), you should consume these 5 foods on an empty stomach if you have insulin resistance.

1. Methi Seeds

Start your day with methi seeds if you have insulin resistance. Soak two tablespoons of methi seeds overnight and strain them. Drink the water first thing in the morning. According to the expert, methi seeds have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels by enhancing glucose metabolism and reducing inflammation.

2. Cinnamon Tea

Ditch your regular milk tea for cinnamon tea to start your mornings. Boil two-inch cinnamon sticks in 300 ml water and strain. If you have insulin resistance, the expert suggests kickstarting your day with cinnamon tea. This is because cinnamon tea has been found to improve insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake in cells, resulting in reduced blood sugar levels and improved insulin function.

3. Soaked Nuts

Instead of consuming them dry, soak nuts like walnuts and almonds in water and eat them first thing in the morning. According to the expert, soaked nuts have been known to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation levels in the body due to their high content of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants.

4. Amla Shots

Amla shots, made with Indian gooseberry, are a must-have not just to boost immunity but also to tackle insulin resistance. Amla, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, has been found to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce oxidative stress, leading to better glucose metabolism and reduced blood sugar levels, according to the expert.

5. Aloe Vera Extract

Aloe vera is a versatile plant with numerous benefits. According to the expert, drinking 30 ml of aloe vera extract with water can improve insulin sensitivity in your body. Additionally, it can reduce inflammation by enhancing glucose uptake in cells and reducing oxidative stress.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Feeling Overwhelmed By PCOS? This Delicious, Low-Carb Diet May Help You Feel Amazing





So, if you have insulin resistance, incorporate these foods into your daily diet to tackle insulin resistance naturally.