7 Foods To Increase Blood Platelets

Vitamin A foods may include carrot, pumpkin, kale and sweet potatoes
Deficiency of folate in the body may lead to a lower blood platelet count
Eating kale, eggs, green leafy vegetables,cabbage,et al will help increase your blood platlets
Vitamin B-12 is generally found in eggs, milk, cheese, et al
Add pomegranate, lentils and leafy greens in your diet to load up on iron
Vitamin C is responsible for helping your platelets group together to function properly
Lead a healthy life with these important foods to increase blood platelets and ensure a healthy functioning body.
Drinking a cup of wheat grass along with a drop of lemon juice may help increase blood platelet