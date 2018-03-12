7 Foods To Increase Blood Platelets

Highlights When your skin is wounded, platelets clump together to form clots

Blood is made up of various types of cells

A low platelet count may also be known as thrombocytopenia

Bleeding nose Bleeding gums Blood in the urine Heavy menstrual bleeding Rashes Prolonged wound bleeding Blood in the stool In case of severe condition, you may vomit blood Heavy internal bleeding may lead to bleeding in the brain. Consult your doctor immediately in case you have low blood platelet count and experience headaches or any neurological problem.

blood platelets in your body, blood clots cannot form. Blood is made up of various types of cells, namely red blood cells , white blood cells and platelets, also known thrombocytes. A lack of platelets in your body may cause symptoms like fatigue , bleeding gums, easy bruising, et al. A low platelet count may also be known as thrombocytopenia. The condition, if diagnosed early may be cured with a healthy diet. There are certain foods to increase blood platelets. We take you through the symptoms and causes of low platelet count and the foods to increase blood platelets.Mild cases of low blood platelet count may have you experience the following symptoms-

Vitamin A foods may include carrot, pumpkin, kale and sweet potatoes

Deficiency of folate in the body may lead to a lower blood platelet count

Eating kale, eggs, green leafy vegetables,cabbage,et al will help increase your blood platlets

Vitamin B-12 is generally found in eggs, milk, cheese, et al

Add pomegranate, lentils and leafy greens in your diet to load up on iron

Vitamin C is responsible for helping your platelets group together to function properly