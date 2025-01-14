We all know how essential protein is for overall health. It is what helps repair and build our body's tissues, builds energy, and keeps our immune system healthy. A low-protein diet can result in muscle loss, skin issues, and even brittle hair and nails. To prevent this, many of us make sure to add some sort of protein to our everyday meals. It could be a serving of grilled chicken, chickpea salad, mushrooms, eggs, or perhaps dal. While some of these tick the criteria of being a protein powerhouse, others do not. There are several such foods that we may think are high in protein but may not be enough for our requirement. Surprised? Read on to discover what these foods are, as claimed by nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas on Instagram.

Here Are 7 Foods You Think Are High In Protein, But Aren't - As Per The Expert:

1. Dal

Dal is a staple in Indian households, and most vegetarians have at least 1 katori of dal every day. While it is a good source of protein, this amount is not sufficient to meet your daily requirements. According to Mohita, 1 katori of dal doesn't have more than 4 to 5 gms of protein.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Sattu

Sattu has emerged as a superfood due to its protein content. Made from powdered chana dal, many think it can help boost their protein intake. The nutritionist explains that this is true only to a certain extent. When 1 tsp of sattu is mixed with water, it offers only about 5 to 7 gms of protein.

3. Mushrooms

Do you eat mushrooms thinking you're getting enough protein? Mohita explains that vegetables are not a good source of protein. She states that a 100-gm serving of mushrooms has only about 3 gms of protein.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Peanuts/Peanut Butter

Peanuts and peanut butter are popular options among those trying to increase their protein intake. While they do contain protein, they are a better source of fat. She shares that 2 tbsp of peanut butter will give you about 200 calories, and 10 gms of protein. So, be mindful of how much you consume, as you'll also be consuming extra calories.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Almonds

According to Mohita, almonds are also a better source of fat compared to protein. Most of us usually have about 5-6 almonds daily. However, this is not sufficient to meet your protein requirements. As per the U.S. Department Of Agriculture, 100-gm of almonds contain about 21 gm of protein.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Quinoa/Millets

Think quinoa and millets make for a great protein source? Mohita says both of these offer the same amount of protein as regular grains such as wheat. A 100-gm serving of quinoa and millets will give approximately 13 gms of protein.

7. Protein Bars

Enjoy snacking on protein bars before or after your gym session? The expert claims that contrary to what they promise to offer, they are merely packed with sugar. Instead of protein, you'll be consuming extra calories, which can lead to weight gain. She suggests consuming protein powder instead.

So, while these foods do provide some amount of protein, you shouldn't rely solely on them. Stay fit and healthy!





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the expert. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.