Coffee is undisputedly one of the most loved beverages worldwide. So much so that you will find a container dedicated to coffee powder, holding a fixed spot in your pantry. From kick-starting the mornings to refueling you with energy any time of the day, a cup of coffee always comes to the rescue. That's not all. You will also find cafes at every nook and corner selling different variations of the brew to satisfy the souls of the coffee aficionados. And the fact that it offers various health benefits gives coffee an additional edge. The caffeine in the drink is a powerful antioxidant, which according to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, may help prevent oxidative stress in the body, manage weight, and alleviate heart risks. But did you know, it could also help your brain work better? You heard us!

Coffee And Cognitive Health: What Is The Relation:

Have you ever imagined why a cup of coffee helps uplift your mood? The answer lies in its caffeine content. Caffeine is known to increase the serotonin and acetylcholine levels in the body, which may help your brain stay active and more alert. A study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, further indicated that caffeine may offer not just a momentary mental boost but also longer-term effects on thinking skills. It is known to block receptors for a chemical called adenosine, which normally prevents the release of excitatory brain chemicals.

How Coffee Helps Your Brain Work Better:

A recent study, conducted by the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, found that coffee significantly helps people remember and memorize things better. The researchers developed a gadget called MINDWATCH that tracks a person's brain activity. The participants of the study wore the gadget and undertook cognitive tests while enjoying coffee, music, and good aroma, as per their preferences. According to the report by the university, coffee, and music are "essentially putting them in a physiological state of mind that could modulate their performance in the working memory tasks they were performing". The findings were published in the journal Nature.

How Much Coffee Is Safe In A Day:

Considering the above theories, we say that having coffee in the right amount may have a long-term effect on your overall health. This brings up the question - how much coffee is too much? According to www.fda.gov, 400 mg per day, which is roughly four to five cups of coffee, is considered a safe quantity for healthy individuals. However, the quantity might vary from person to person as per their age, gender, tolerance, and health condition. Hence, the best practice is to consult an expert and understand the dosage that's healthy for you.

What Is The Best Way To Drink Coffee:

If you explore, you will find different variations of coffee that satiate different individuals. But, as per health experts, the best way to consume coffee is black, without sugar. Drinking black coffee, in the right amount and at the right time of the day, is known to eliminate toxins from the body and help promote several bodily functions. And if you like your coffee a bit sweet, then consider adding a pinch of cinnamon for natural flavour, aroma, and some added benefits. Click here to learn all about the benefits of cinnamon coffee.

Bonus Tip:

Bonus Tip:

Hence, we will take you through some common mistakes that you must avoid to make barista-like coffee at home. Click here to know more.





