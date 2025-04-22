When it comes to enjoying food, we all have certain preferences. It could be a sabzi which you enjoy with a particular bread, a beverage with a specific spice, or a dessert with a distinct garnishing. You may prefer these food combinations simply because they are comforting. But did you know certain food combos can also be beneficial for your health? Yes, you read that. Consuming them together can boost nutrient absorption into your body, thus promoting overall health. Intrigued to know what these food combos are? Let's find out, as shared by nutritionist Neha Sahaya on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: How To Make One-Pot Rasam Rice: A Warm Hug In A Bowl

How To Boost Nutrient Absorption? Here Are 5 Best Food Combos To Try:

1. Ragi Dosa With Til Chutney

Ragi dosa has become a popular breakfast choice due to its high nutritional content. While it's healthy on its own, dosa tastes best when served with some chutney on the side. Always opt for til (sesame) chutney, as this combination increases nutrient absorption. Neha explains that the calcium in ragi pairs with the healthy fats in til, enhancing absorption and promoting bone health.

2. Rajma With Chawal

Rajma with chawal is one of the most beloved food combinations out there. Apart from tasting delicious, did you know it can also increase nutrient absorption in your body? According to the nutritionist, rajma is rich in lysine but low in methionine, while rice is the opposite. Together, they form a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids - a perfect combination for vegetarians.

3. Buttermilk With Jeera Powder

Another food combination that works wonders for your health is buttermilk with jeera (cumin) powder. What makes it so great? Neha states that the probiotics in buttermilk support gut health, while jeera aids digestion and helps reduce bloating. So, the next time you make buttermilk at home, make sure to add a pinch of jeera powder to it!

4. Fruits With Nuts

Whenever you're having fruits, ensure to have some nuts along with them. You can also add some nuts to your fruit bowl. According to the nutritionist, the reason this food combination works is that the healthy fats in nuts enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins found in fruits. Consuming them together can be a game-changer for your overall health.

5. Spinach With Lemon

We all know spinach is an excellent source of iron. But instead of eating it alone, you should have a source of vitamin C, such as lemon, with it. Neha explains that vitamin C aids in boosting iron absorption from spinach, helping prevent anaemia and improve energy levels. A great way to incorporate this is by squeezing some lemon juice into your palak paneer.

Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: High-Protein Chana Dal Cheela For Healthy, Yummy Breakfast

Now that you know about these food combinations, we hope you'll make a conscious effort to incorporate them into your diet. Stay fit and healthy!