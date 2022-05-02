Who doesn't love having kachoris, samosas and all kinds of fried bits? Plus, when served with our daily chai, it is indulgence in every bite. However, if you think that consuming these fried foods every day is fine, you should rethink about it. All these fried foods or foods with high sugar content can often take a toll on our health and lead to high blood pressure. Also known as hypertension, it is one of the most common lifestyle-related diseases that has affected millions worldwide. As per the British Journal of Nutrition, hypertension prevention is crucial to lowering cardiovascular morbidity and death. In many cases, lifestyle changes such as weight loss, sodium restriction and dietary changes have been demonstrated to reduce blood pressure.





On the other hand, foods like potassium and calcium can be added to the diet. However, if you are unsure of what all recipes you can make to control blood pressure, here we bring you some Indian recipes to try. These recipes are easy to make and may help in controlling BP.

Here Are 5 Indian Recipes That May Help Control Blood Pressure:

Jowar, also known as sorghum, is a millet that is high in minerals, fibre, protein, and antioxidants. In addition, its high potassium content can help manage blood pressure. In comparison to your regular wheat roti, this one is more fulfilling and nutritious.

Dahi in summers is a must, plus with the addition of cucumber, it becomes even more refreshing. Cucumber contains 95 percent water, which keeps us hydrated and flushes away toxins, allowing better digestion. It's a quick and easy meal that takes less than 10 minutes to cook.





Rajasthani Dahi Bhindi is a popular dish. It's easy to make and only takes around 30 minutes. Bhindi is known to have several essential elements that aid in blood pressure control. When making this dish, use as little oil as possible.





Moong dal, high in fibre, potassium, and iron, is one of the ideal desi recipes to try out. Moong dal chilla is a traditional Indian breakfast, essentially a savoury pancake cooked with moong dal pulp, onions, chillies, and other ingredients.





5. Rajma Salad

If you have any leftover rajma, we have just the right recipe. You'll need half a cup of rajma, onions, tomatoes, cabbage, spring onions, walnuts, and peanuts to make a rajma salad out of it. Lemon, salt, and pepper are all that are required for flavour. Try it out today!





Make these easy recipes today and let us know how you liked their taste!