Pasta is probably the second most popular Italian dish across the globe (the first being pizza). And if you are like us, then a plateful of cheesy pasta can make you happy at any given time. But as per popular belief, the cheese, carbs and gluten in pasta recipes affect our body negatively. This is exactly why several fitness enthusiasts prefer keeping it off their meal plan. What if we say that pasta can be healthy too?! Yes, that's right! As per a report, published in The Sun, pasta, if eaten in the right amount, can help you lose weight. In fact, it can easily be a part of the balanced diet as well, the report adds.





Can you eat pasta on a weight-loss diet?

Emma Beckett, a nutritionist from the University of Newcastle, says, "Studies have shown that people lose more weight when their diet includes pasta on a daily basis." Let us elucidate further.





You probably know that our body needs a certain amount of macronutrients - protein, carbohydrates and fats - on a daily basis to keep going. The amount, however, varies as per body size, gender and how much energy we exhaust. Hence, health practitioners always suggest including every nutrient in our daily diet to maintain a healthy regime.





Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora weighs in, "No food group is good or bad; moderation is the key. A balanced approach to eating and energy expenditure is critical".





Taking it all under consideration, we say, make a conscious decision about eating pasta even when you are on a weight loss diet.





Nutrients In Pasta | How Much Fat, Protein And Carbs Are There In 1 Cup Pasta:

As per USDA data, a cup of cooked pasta, which is about 145 grams, has 1.3 gm of total fat, 43 gm of total carbohydrates and 2.5gm of dietary fibre and 8.1 grams of protein.

What Is The Right Way To Eat Pasta To Shed Extra Kilos:

Nutritionist Emma Beckett suggests that instead of quitting pasta completely, one must consider reducing the portion size.

You can also switch to wholegrain pasta (which has higher fibre content) to add to your healthy diet regime, she adds.

However, gluten-free pasta is not recommended for a weight loss diet. Gluten-free pasta has lesser protein content than wheat pasta. Although it remains a healthier choice for people with gluten intolerance, gluten-free pasta may not be a great option to add to a weight-loss diet.

Prepare these yummy pasta and indulge! But remember, maintain a healthy portion size, because moderation is the key!





