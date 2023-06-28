Attention, all the dieters! Let's clear it once and for all that it's okay to have your cheat days. We understand the idea of cheating might make you feel guilty, but trust us, you can have a pack of chocolate at times to satiate your cravings. Sounds bizarre to you? But believe it or not, this is what the truth is! Choosing the right diet regimen can be tough, but sticking to it diligently is the real challenge in the process, and this is where a synchronised mind and body come into play. What we always ignore is the fact that not having your favourite food can make you feel low, further demotivating a dieter to discontinue the process. Hence, it is important to feed your soul with the food of your choice to stay on the right track. Besides, cheat meals have some health benefits too. Let's break it down for you.

What Are Cheat Meals?

To get to the core of it, you need to first understand what is a cheat meal. As per common belief, it is a day when you eat anything and everything of your choice, without keeping a check on the calorie intake. This definition is partially correct; whereas, in reality, cheating is a reward-based diet strategy, where you let your mind and body believe that they are being treated for staying healthy. In fact, cheat meals are scheduled meals, including food items that are not usually permitted in your diet routine. This subsequently means, cheat meals also need proper scheduling as per your routine to add to the benefits of your ongoing diet.

Also Read: Busting The Myth: 5 Food Habits That Aren't As Healthy As You Think!

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Is It Important To Have Cheat Meals?

A diet routine, especially one for weight loss, suppresses the feeling of hunger by decreasing the production of a hunger hormone called leptin. Low production of leptin for a longer span may affect your overall metabolic system, further leading to associated complications, including digestive problems. According to a study, published in the International Journal of Obesity, cheat meals at regular intervals help produce more leptin, further improving your metabolism.

Besides, it works as a motivator too. Another study, published in the journal Appetite, found that the thought of the upcoming cheat days often helps people effectively resist their temptation throughout the week. This has further shown better results in people on a weight loss diet.

Do Cheat Meals Really Work?

As mentioned earlier, cheat meals too need proper scheduling. This means, you just can't binge on anything at any time of the day thinking it to be your cheat meal. Body composition is a very complex process and needs an expert-recommended diet to work properly. Likewise, your cheat routine should also be well planned as it might differ from per to person. Remember, not everyone will respond the same way to the same strategies; hence it is always the best option to consult a nutritionist to plan your cheat days as per your diet regime.

Alongside, always try to burn the excess calories you eat to enjoy all your favourite foods guilt-free and continue the weight loss process effectively.

Meanwhile, we have carefully curated a list of some perfect food options that you may consider adding to your cheat meal routine. Click here for the recipes.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.