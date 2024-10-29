Cinnamon, also known as dalchini, is one of the most cherished spices in our pantry. Loved for its warm and sweet aroma, this spice can instantly elevate the flavour of any dish. Since we love adding cinnamon to our recipes, we make sure to never run out of supply. Plus, it's packed with essential vitamins and nutrients - what's not to love about it? However, have you ever stopped and wondered if the cinnamon you're using is clean and safe? You may think you're reaping the incredible benefits of this spice by adding it to your recipes, but the reality might be quite different. Recently, nutritionist Simrun Chopra took to Instagram to reveal the truth so you can make an informed decision while shopping for cinnamon.

How To Check Purity Of Cinnamon - Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

Simrun shares that the most commonly found cinnamon in the market is cassia. It looks like bark, has a broader surface area, and is often used as a cheap substitute for cinnamon. According to her, "Cassia has a higher amount of coumarin, which in higher doses can be toxic for your health." She further states that if you wish to reap the benefits of drinking cinnamon water, you must use real cinnamon. But what does real cinnamon look like? Simrun reveals that real cinnamon is smooth on the outside and is rolled from one side to the other - just like a newspaper. It also has a very delicate smell and flavour. She says, "If you are drinking cinnamon water, opt for real cinnamon. If you're making a curry, you may use cassia, but in moderation."

What Are The Different Types Of Cinnamon?

Did you know there are four different types of cinnamon? Among the four, Cassia and Ceylon cinnamon are the most famous. Ceylon cinnamon hails from Sri Lanka and is known for its soft texture. The other two varieties are Korintje cinnamon, from Indonesia, and Saigon cinnamon, from Vietnam. All these varieties of cinnamon differ in their flavour profiles and coumarin levels, making them unique.

How To Incorporate Cinnamon Into Your Diet?

There are several exciting ways to incorporate cinnamon into your diet. You can add it to your curries, oatmeal, and even beverages such as tea or coffee. Not only that, but you can also incorporate cinnamon into several baked goods such as cakes, pies, and cupcakes. Looking for some interesting cinnamon-based recipes? Click here to explore.

Now that you know how to identify whether your cinnamon is toxic, we hope you'll be able to make better choices for yourself.