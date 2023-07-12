Love for fried food and concern for health have always conflicted our minds. Air fryer came as the perfect solution to enjoy crispy goodness without downing too much oil in a single bite. Air fryers have become increasingly popular in recent years, as people look for healthier ways to cook their favourite foods. This innovative kitchen appliance allows you to cook food with minimal or even no oil. It's a way to relish unhealthy foods in a healthier manner. It is quite a revolutionary technology but is it really healthy? That's some food for thought!

What Is An Air Fryer?

An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that uses hot air (a technology called Rapid Air Technology) to cook food. It works by circulating hot air around the food, which helps to cook it evenly and create a crispy outer layer. Air fryers typically use less oil than traditional frying methods, which can help to reduce the fat content of your food.





Deep-fried foods are harmful to health.

Is Air Fryer Healthy?

Air fryers can be a healthier way to cook certain foods, as they can help to reduce the fat content. You can prepare crispy French fries and other foods using just half a spoonful of oil. Moreover, air fryers can be used to fry, toast, bake, or roast a wide range of foods. According to claims, air-frying can reduce the fat content of cooked food by approximately 80% compared to traditional frying methods.





Despite these advantages, the air fryer has been the target of dissension, so much so that many people even advise against cooking in it.





What Are The Disadvantages Of The Air Fryer?

It's important to remember that air fryers don't magically make unhealthy foods healthy. If you're air frying samosa, for example, you're still eating samosa, loaded with refined flour. They're just not as greasy as they would be if they were deep-fried.

They can still be high in calories, depending on what you're cooking.

They can't cook all foods evenly.

Reports suggest that accelerated high heating can be harmful as it can be carcinogenic.

They can be more expensive than some other cooking methods.

What Research Says:

A study published in the National Library of Medicine says, "Extended frying and accelerated temperature led to reduced moisture content and intensified lipid oxidation.





Another study published in the National Library Of Medicine says that cooking fatty fish in an air fryer reduced healthy fat content (poly-unsaturated fats) and gives rise to cholesterol oxidation, which may negatively impact our cholesterol level.

Air fryers can cook fried foods with less oil.

So, Is Air Fryer Good Or Bad For You?

Overall, air fryers can be a healthier way to cook certain foods. If you're looking to improve your diet by consuming less oil, air fryers can be a part of the solution, but they're not a magic bullet.





Air fryers offer a promising solution for those looking to enjoy fried foods while minimising their oil intake which would otherwise harm their body and increase the risk of various health hazards. For those who love indulging in junk food, an air fryer can be a game-changer. However, it's essential to consider the bigger picture and understand that even though these foods are not drenched in oil, they are still not the healthiest options if they have unhealthy ingredients.





While air frying can be a convenient cooking method, it doesn't magically transform unhealthy foods into completely healthy ones. So, use air fryers to curb the consumption of a large amount of fried food. But if you already follow a healthy diet, it's best to exercise in moderation and limit the consumption of these air-fried delicacies to maintain a healthy and happy body.



