When temperatures rise, our digestive system often feels the strain. Appetite drops, acidity increases and heavy meals take longer to settle. It is why traditional summer staples like chaas and curd quietly take centre stage in Indian kitchens year after year. Both are cooling, fermented and packed with gut friendly bacteria. Yet many people still wonder which one feels lighter on the stomach during peak summer. The answer lies in how each is made, how the body processes them and what nutrition science has to say.

Why Digestion Often Feels Slower In Summer

Heat affects digestion by slowing down the body's metabolic fire. Nmami Agarwal, a clinical nutritionist, explains that high temperatures can reduce gastric enzyme activity and increase dehydration, both of which make digestion sluggish. This is why fermented foods that support gut bacteria are often recommended during summer, as they help restore microbial balance, ease bloating, and improve nutrient absorption.





Also Read: 5 Ways Your Body Tells You Your Gut Health Is Improving

How Curd Supports Digestion And Gut Health

Curd or dahi is made by fermenting milk with lactic acid bacteria. This process creates probiotics that support a healthy gut microbiome. According to a large systematic review published in Nutrition Reviews, regular consumption of fermented dairy products like yoghurt is linked to improved gastrointestinal health and better lactose digestion.





Curd is also rich in protein and calcium, making it nourishing and filling. Many nutritionists recommend fresh, mildly set curd in summer as it helps cool the body and supports digestion when eaten during the day. However, its thicker texture and higher fat content can sometimes feel heavy, especially for those prone to acidity or slow digestion during hot weather.

Understanding Chaas And Its Digestive Properties

Chaas or buttermilk is essentially diluted curd, churned with water and often mixed with digestive spices like cumin, ginger or mint. This dilution is key. It reduces fat content while retaining beneficial probiotics, making chaas easier to digest.





According to Ayurveda, chaas is considered a natural digestive tonic. Research on fermented dairy and gut health shows that buttermilk's higher water content supports hydration while easing gastric discomfort and bloating. Indian nutritionists also point out that chaas is better tolerated by people who experience heaviness or acidity after meals.

What Science Says About Probiotics And Summer Gut Health

Modern research consistently highlights the role of fermented foods in maintaining gut balance. A review in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition explains that yoghurt and buttermilk both deliver beneficial bacteria that help regulate gut movement and support digestion by influencing gut microflora.





That said, the dilution in chaas plays an advantage in summer. Experts note that lighter fermented drinks are less taxing on the stomach when body heat is high. This is why chaas is often advised post lunch, while curd works better as part of a balanced meal when digestion is stronger.

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What Nutritionists Say About Consuming Curd And Chaas

According to nutritionist Vanshika Gupta, both curd and chaas have their place in a summer diet, but the timing and quantity matter. Curd suits those with strong digestion who need sustained energy and nourishment. Chaas is ideal for daily hydration and digestive comfort, especially after heavy or spicy meals.





Nutritionists also stress the importance of freshness. Overly sour curd or chaas can trigger acidity, particularly in summer. Homemade versions, mildly fermented and consumed fresh, offer the best gut benefits.

So, Which Option Suits Summer Digestion Better

Both chaas and curd support gut health, but during peak summer heat, chaas is generally easier to digest. Its lighter texture, higher water content and digestive spices make it more stomach friendly when digestion slows down. Curd remains beneficial when eaten in moderation and at the right time of day.





Also Read: Nutritionist Reveals 5 Ways To Boost Gut Detox And Support Gut Bacteria





In the end, listening to your body matters most. Whether you choose a bowl of curd or a glass of spiced chaas, these traditional summer staples continue to prove that simple food choices can make a real difference to gut health.