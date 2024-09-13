We've all been there - that uncomfortable feeling of bloating after indulging in a hearty salad. It's often surprising, given that salads are typically associated with health and wellness. But as gut health expert Dimple Jangda points out, the way we prepare our salads can significantly impact our digestive comfort. If you also feel bloated every time you eat a salad, you should read this article. Why does it happen? Should you stop eating salads? All your questions are answered here.

Why Raw Salads Lead To Bloating?

According to Dimple Jangda, plants, contrary to popular belief, are not passive organisms. They breathe, react, and even defend themselves. When plants are cut or damaged, they release phytochemicals, gaseous compounds that serve as a warning signal to other plants. These phytochemicals can contribute to bloating when consumed in large quantities.





Should You Stop Eating Salad To Prevent Bloating?

Salads are a healthy meal and great for a healthy diet. But if you suffer from bloating after eating it, there are ways to resolve the issue without missing out on this refreshing meal altogether. To mitigate this issue, Jangda suggests a simple yet effective solution: steaming your vegetables. Steaming helps to break down the plant cell walls, making it easier for our digestive enzymes to process them. Additionally, steaming can enhance the bioavailability of certain nutrients and antioxidants.





How To Avoid Bloating From Raw Salads - Expert's Suggestions

Steam your vegetables: This includes juicy vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, beetroots, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes.

Add flavour: Enhance the taste of your steamed vegetables with a pinch of salt, pepper, herbs like rosemary, basil, and thyme, and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Cook leafy greens: Blanch leafy greens and use them to make soup. This helps with digestion and nutrient absorption.

The argument that cooking vegetables destroys nutrients is often raised. However, Jangda emphasizes that it's better to consume partially cooked vegetables that are easily digestible than to suffer from bloating and nutrient malabsorption.

By incorporating these simple changes into your salad preparation, you can significantly reduce bloating and enjoy the full benefits of a healthy diet. Remember, it's not just about eating healthy; it's also about eating smart.