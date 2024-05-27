Sprouting is the natural process by which seeds germinate into young plants. You can sprout several seeds at home and add these to your salads, wraps, sandwiches or smoothies. There are several types of sprouts available on the market including bean sprouts such as moong green sprouts, vegetable sprouts like radish and broccoli sprouts, and seed sprouts like alfalfa seed sprouts. Sprouts are generally consumed raw and many people regard sprouts as nutritional powerhouses. Several studies show that sprouting helps increase protein content and other nutrient levels in the grain, legume, vegetable, nut or seed being sprouted.





In a recent Instagram video, Dr Setare Taabodi-Wilkoff shares the health benefits of sprouts and explains why she eats sprouts every day.

Also Read: 5 Lesser-Known Health Benefits Of Consuming Tulsi Water Every Day

Health Benefits Of Sprouts

Following are the health benefits of sprouts as shared by Dr. Setare Taabodi-Wilkoff:

1. Digestive Health:

They are the best source of "elevated biotics"-bacteria that are critical to your body's production of vitamin B12 and for your digestive health.

2. Reproductive Health:

They are one of the ultimate tools for renewing an exhausted reproductive system. They also help to balance hormones.

3. Brain Health:

Sprouts support neurotransmitters and neuron health.

4. Skin And Hair Health:

Sprouts help to repair the skin and are high in trace minerals like iron, sulfur, magnesium, chromium, manganese, zinc, and copper.





She adds "try to consume 2 cups per day for noticeable benefits."

How To Grow Sprouts At Home

Further, in her Instagram Stories, Dr Setare Taabodi-Wilkoff explains how to grow your sprouts at home:

Begin by soaking the seeds for sprouts. Take a glass jar with a stainless steel lid with mesh strainer. Fill it halfway with water and add a blend of broccoli seeds, alfalfa seeds (called 'Rajko' in Hindi), and radish seeds. Soak these overnight and rinse twice a day. Rise 2-3 times until the water runs clean. Drain out the water well before you replace it with fresh water. Keep the jar on your kitchen counter. Do not place it in direct sunlight. In 5-6 days, the seeds will sprout in good length.

Also Read: Flaunt Healthy And Shiny Hair - Here Are 5 Best And Worst Foods To Consider

Things To Consider When Buying Sprouts

If you are buying sprouts from the market, the following factors should be considered, as shared by Healthline:

Only buy fresh and chilled sprouts that have been properly refrigerated. Avoid purchasing sprouts with a strong smell or slimy appearance. At home, keep sprouts in the refrigerator. Wash your hands properly before handling raw sprouts.

Looking for sprouts recipes? Look no further. Here are 13 best sprouts recipes for you to try.