The health of your hair not only depends on which shampoo or conditioner you use on a daily basis but also on what you eat. After all, no matter how many fancy products you use, they won't show the desired results if your diet lacks essential vitamins and nutrients. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, "A healthy diet and proper care can keep your mane ahead of the rest." But what are these foods that one should incorporate into their diet? In this article, we'll be sharing five of the best ones that can help you achieve the luscious hair that you've always desired. Along with them, we'll also share insights about which foods you must exclude from your daily diet for better hair. Intrigued to know what they are? Keep reading!

Here Are 5 Best Foods For Hair:

1. Eggs

It's no secret that eggs are excellent for our hair. They are one of the richest natural sources of protein, which is vital for hair growth. This is why you must make a conscious effort to incorporate eggs into your daily diet. A diet enriched with protein will ensure your hair stays shiny and healthy.

2. Leafy Greens

Green leafy vegetables are rich in iron and can work wonders for our hair. Our hair cells require this mineral abundantly, and a deficiency can lead to hair loss. Spinach, kale, and collard greens are some great options to have in your diet.

3. Nuts And Seeds

Our hair also requires healthy fats to stay healthy, and nuts and seeds are an excellent source of them. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can nourish the hair and support hair thickening. You can snack on nuts and seeds such as almonds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and chia seeds.

4. Avocado

According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), avocados contain minerals such as potassium and calcium, which prevent hair breakage and keep hair looking shiny. Wondering how to incorporate it into your diet? Prepare a hearty sandwich or a refreshing smoothie; there are endless recipes to try. Here are some ideas that may be of help.

5. Citrus Fruits

For healthy hair, it's essential to include an adequate amount ofcitrus fruits in your diet. They promote hair growth by aiding in the absorption of iron and also help with collagen production. Lemons, oranges, grapefruits, etc are all great for your hair health.

Here Are 5 Worst Foods For Hair:

Now that you're aware of what foods to eat, let's find out which ones you need to stay clear of: Check them out below:

1. Deep-Fried Food

Deep-fried food not only impacts our health but can also be harmful to our hair. Foods such as French fries, chips, pakodas, samosas, etc., have a high oil content and can easily make our scalps greasy. This can lead to the clogging of pores, thus causing several hair-related issues.

2. Sugary Foods

Another thing you must eliminate from your diet is sugary foods. This is because the high sugar content can cause inflammation and easily damage the hair follicles. So, avoid having sugary treats such as chocolate, candies, and ice creams as much as possible.

3. Alcohol

According to a study published in Frontiers Of Pharmacology, excessive consumption of alcohol can increase the risk of nutritional deficiencies. When this happens, our hair does not get the required nutrients, which can lead to hair loss.

4. Refined Flour

Refined flour has a high glycaemic index (GI) and can cause a spike in insulin levels. This can adversely affect our hair health and lead to hair fall and other issues. Instead of opting for white bread or white rice, choose whole-grain bread or brown rice.

5. Carbonated Beverages

If you love sipping on carbonated beverages, it's time to stop! A study published in the journal 'Nutrients' reveals that drinking carbonated beverages can increase the risk of male-pattern hair loss. So, if you want your hair to keep looking healthy, consider swapping sodas with homemade coolers.

No one wants their hair to look dull and dry. You can avoid this by following a good dietary routine and being more mindful of what you eat or drink daily.