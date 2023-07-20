Excess of everything is bad for health, and this stands true for your favorite fruit as well. We understand that it is important to load up on fruits to balance the nutrient profile in your body, but going overboard may lead to several health problems. Today, the fruit under consideration is jamun (or java plum). A popular monsoon produce, jamun is packed with nutrients that help fight several seasonal diseases, including constipation, indigestion, and other gut troubles. Thanks to its low-calorie content, jamun is also known to benefit people with high blood sugar and high blood pressure. But, to your surprise, this very fruit turns detrimental when eaten in excess. Let's look into some major side effects of jamun.

Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Eat Too Much Jamun:

1. It may lead to constipation and gut issues:

Jamun, like most other fruits, contains a good amount of fiber. And if taken in excess, this nutrient can affect the gut lining, making jamun hard to digest. This phenomenon may further lead to constipation, irritability, bloating, and other gut issues.

2. It may disrupt the blood sugar levels in the body:

Jamun has a low glycemic index, making it perfect to add to a diabetes-friendly diet. Besides, it also helps convert the carbs to energy, which further lowers our blood sugar levels. But having too much of it may decrease the glucose level excessively, further leading to weakness in the body. This condition is also known as hypoglycemia.

3. It may affect dental health:

Jamun contains a good amount of natural sugar and is acidic in nature. These factors may lead to the growth of bacteria and erosion of enamel, further decaying your teeth. Hence, it is always suggested to have jamun in moderation and to brush your teeth regularly to prevent such occurrences.

4. It may lower the blood pressure excessively:

Regular consumption of jamun may help protect your heart health and cholesterol. It contains a good amount of antioxidants that help prevent fluctuations in blood pressure in the body. However, eating too much jamun may lead to a condition called hypotension, where the blood pressure drops excessively, leading to nausea and light-headedness.

5. It may affect kidney health:

Jamun contains oxalate, a compound that if taken in excess, may react with calcium to form kidney stones. Instead, having it in moderation may help flush out toxins and manage overall kidney health.

How Much Jamun Should You Have In A Day?

According to health experts, people without any health complications can have around 100 grams of jamun in a day. However, one should avoid having it on an empty stomach, especially in the morning, as the fruit is acidic in nature and can irritate the digestive tracts.

Meanwhile, here are some interesting ways to relish jamun during the monsoon. But remember, moderation is the key!





