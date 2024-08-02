Chronological age is the number of years a person has been alive. However, biological age is how old your cells are. Everyone ages at different rates depending on multiple factors. According to a new study published in the journal BioMed Central (BMC) Medicine, going vegan for eight weeks was linked to a lowering of biological age. For eight weeks, the researchers followed 21 pairs of adult identical twins. One-half of each pair consumed an omnivorous diet including meat, eggs and dairy, while the other consumed a vegan one, reported PTI. On average, the participants were aged 40 years and had a body mass index (BMI) in the overweight category. About 77 per cent of the group were women.

What All Can We Eat In A Vegan Diet?

A vegan diet is based on eating plants and foods made from plants. The diet largely includes fruits, vegetables, grains, beans and nuts. Vegans do not eat foods that come from animals, which includes not just meat but also dairy products and eggs.

Incredible Results Of Eating Vegan Diet

After eight weeks, the researchers observed a 'younger' heart, liver, inflammatory and metabolic system among the participants consuming the vegan diet. These changes were not seen in those eating the omnivorous diet.

On average, the individuals on the vegan diet lost two kilograms more compared to those on the omnivorous diet. The results suggest that the weight loss could have contributed to the lowering of the biological age in the vegan group, the researchers said.

How To Follow A Healthy Vegan Diet

To avail the benefits of a vegan diet, it is important not just to quit certain foods but also to opt for healthy vegan foods. The National Health Service (NHS) UK has shared some simple tips on healthy eating as a vegan that everyone can follow:

1. Foods You Should Eat

Eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Base meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates. Choose wholegrain where possible. Eat beans, pulses and other proteins.

2. Fortified Foods To Avoid Deficiency

Have some fortified dairy alternatives, such as lower-fat and lower-sugar soya drinks and yogurt. Have fortified foods or supplements containing nutrients like vitamin D, vitamin B12, iodine, selenium, calcium and iron.

3. Choose Healthy Fats

Eat nuts and seeds rich in omega-3 fatty acids every day. Choose unsaturated oils and spreads, and eat these in small amounts.

4. Hydrate

Drink plenty of water and other healthy fluids. Drink about 6 to 8 cups or glasses of water a day.

5. Limit Unhealthy Foods

If you consume foods and drinks that are high in fat, salt or sugar, make sure to have them less often and in small amounts.





Note: Health experts note that the vegan diet can come with micronutrient deficiencies, which often take years to exert harmful effects. Long-term studies of vegans also find adverse effects on bone density, which may be due to low calcium and protein intakes.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.