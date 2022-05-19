When blood pressure climbs to unacceptably high levels, it can lead to a number of side effects. Some of the common ones are chest pain, dizziness, headaches, and blindness, and in the worst-case scenario, high blood pressure can also lead to a heart attack. Unfortunately, high blood pressure or hypertension is also one of India's most common lifestyle diseases. As per studies, it is said that every one out of three people suffers from the same. While there is no direct way to completely cure it, one can always control blood pressure through medicines and diet. Diet happens to play a critical role in managing it. Certain foods can worsen your condition, and some can help improve it. If you want to know what all foods can help improve blood pressure, recently, nutritionist and health expert Nmami Agarwal shared a post on four foods that can help manage BP. Check out the four foods below:





(Also Read: 5 Everyday Foods That May Help Manage High Blood Pressure (With Diet Tips)

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

Nmami says that green vegetables like spinach, kale and lettuce are high in calcium, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants. Potassium helps the kidneys to get rid of excess sodium. Check out these spinach recipes you can include in your meal.

2. Bananas

Next, she talks about bananas. She says that bananas are rich in potassium, and help in regulating blood pressure. So, you can have one banana a day or even make some yummy recipes from it. Check out some banana recipes here.

3. Beetroot

Then Nmami mentions beetroots. She says that beetroot is high in nitric oxide, which helps open up blood vessels and improve the flow. If you want to add beetroot to your diet, check out this amazing beetroot breakfast recipe.

4. Garlic





Lastly, she mentions garlic. She informs her audience that garlic is anti-biotic and anti-fungus and also increases nitric oxide. In addition, it relaxes your muscles and dilates blood vessels which help to reduce blood pressure. So, with flavour, you also aid your health from garlic!

Improve your health with good diet. Include foods that help you achieve it. However, it is always better to consult a medical practitioner to make major changes in one's diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.