Today, there is no shortage of tea options out there. There are so many different variations within tea categories themselves. We can distinguish teas not only based on their origin but also their flavours and added ingredients. Nowadays, herbal teas are all the rage. For instance, everyone seems to be talking about chamomile tea at present. You can also use a number of other herbs to brew wholesome and soothing teas. Lemongrass tea can be a wonderful choice. Find out more about this health-boosting elixir below.

What Is Lemongrass Tea?

Pure lemongrass tea is made by steeping stalks or leaves of the lemongrass plant in boiling water. Black/ regular tea infused with flavours of lemongrass may also be termed "lemongrass tea," but it is technically different. In this article, we shall be discussing the possible benefits of simple lemongrass tea with no added ingredients.

How Lemongrass Tea Improves Digestion:

Lemongrass is known to have a soothing effect. It has been used as a home remedy for problems like indigestion and bloating since ancient times. It may also help protect the lining of your stomach and prevent gastric ulcers. Lemongrass tea is also said to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can improve your overall digestive health.

How Lemongrass Tea Works As A Detox Drink:

Lemongrass tea can act as a diuretic, making you urinate more often. Its diuretic property means it can help flush out toxins from your body. It cleanses your system while providing it with important nutrients, making it an amazing detox drink.

Other Health Benefits Of Lemongrass Tea:

1. Can aid in weight loss:

Lemongrass tea can help improve your metabolism and thus help with weight management.

2. May regulate blood pressure:

Lemongrass contains potassium, which can stimulate blood circulation and may also lower blood pressure.

3. Boosts immunity:

Lemongrass can help protect your body against infections and diseases. This is especially thanks to its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

4. Good for your skin:

Lemongrass contains vitamins A and C, which can help you get healthy and glowing skin.

5. May relieve menstrual pain:

Lemongrass tea may help combat stomach cramps and bloating, which are possible causes of period pain.

How To Make Lemongrass Tea At Home | Quick And Easy Lemongrass Tea Recipe:

You can use dried or fresh lemongrass leaves to make this tea. You can also use the stalks of the plant, after cleaning them. Simply boil a cup of water and pour it over the lemongrass (approx 2 teaspoons if using the dried version). Allow it to steep for around 5 minutes, strain and then drink. Some people also like adding ice to it to make a refreshing cold drink. You can also infuse other spices in your tea for more flavour and added benefits. Click here to watch the recipe video.





